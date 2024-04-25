PCMI Announces Promotion of Tetiana Compton to Chief Financial Officer

"Tetiana's extensive experience and knowledge, commitment to excellence, and leadership abilities have made her the ideal choice to lead our accounting, finance, and HR operations into the future." - Clyde Owen, President at PCMI Post this

The CFO will also collaborate closely with the President and other executives to establish financial priorities and drive key commercial decisions.

Tetiana has worked in finance for almost a decade while most recently holding a position as Chief Financial Officer at Envoy Global, an immigration services provider. Starting as a Senior Accounting Manager, Tetiana was quickly promoted to Financial Controller and then finally elevated to CFO. Starting at PCMI back in 2022, Tetiana instantly proved extraordinary talent in the financial department and was an obvious choice for this new position.

With her extensive history and experience in various financial-related positions, Tetiana is expected to help take the company to new heights.

"Tetiana has brought process and stability to our accounting, finance, and HR functions. Her extensive experience and knowledge, commitment to excellence, and leadership abilities have made her the ideal choice to lead these areas into the future." - Clyde Owen, President at PCMI

"I feel incredibly lucky to have been a part of PCMI's growth journey in the last two years. In my new role, I'll continue developing our finance team and cross-functional strategic initiatives while also working with our HR team as we strive to foster a collaborative, motivating, and innovative environment." - Tetiana Compton, CFO at PCMI

About PCMI

For more than a decade, PCMI has been the leading provider of administration software for the F&I product, service contract, and extended warranty industry. Having processed over 110 million policies and 36 million claims, our Policy Claim and Reporting Solutions™ (PCRS) platform provides end-to-end functionality for automating policy and claims management, risk management, reinsurance, finances, and more. This innovative functionality empowers third-party administrators, OEMs, agents, insurers, and dealers to seamlessly venture into new markets, enhance profitability, and proactively address the ever-evolving demands of the industry. Backed by industry expertise and a global team of 200+ professionals in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, our commitment to continuous innovation remains unwavering.

Media Contact

Laura Scahill, PCMI, LLC, 1 8476536916, [email protected], https://www.pcmicorp.com/

SOURCE PCMI, LLC