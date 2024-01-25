PCMI Announces Transition of Ken Park from Chief Information Officer to Chief Customer Officer

Ken's desire and success in working closely with customers on operating and strategic topics made him a natural choice for this role. - Clyde Owen, President of PCMI Post this

Ken will also serve as the voice of the customer within the organization, advocating for customer needs and preferences in decision-making processes. Additionally, he will lead efforts to improve and optimize the end-to-end customer experience, from product or service design to post-purchase support.

Joining the PCMI team back in 2021, Ken's focus as CIO was to provide strategic IT leadership and direction to build a world-class IT organization that drives customer success. Ken brings over 30 years of IT industry experience and a longstanding history of establishing a culture of innovation and operational excellence throughout the organization.

This experience, combined with a strong understanding of the complexity and nuances of different market segments, and his desire to advance the customer experience led to his transition to Chief Customer Officer.

"Ken's desire and success in working closely with customers on operating and strategic topics made him a natural choice for this role," states Clyde Owen, President of PCMI. "We look forward to the contribution he will make to customer success."

"My tenure as CIO reinforced the significance of understanding not only the technical landscape but also the business landscape. As CCO, I look forward to actively contributing to the strategic success of our customers and fostering long-lasting partnerships." - Ken Park, CCO of PCMI

About PCMI

For more than a decade, PCMI has been the leading provider of administration software for the F&I product, service contract, and extended warranty industry. Having processed over 110 million policies and 36 million claims, our Policy Claim and Reporting Solutions™ (PCRS) platform provides end-to-end functionality for automating policy and claims management, risk management, reinsurance, finances, and more. This innovative functionality empowers third-party administrators, OEMs, agents, insurers, and dealers to seamlessly venture into new markets, enhance profitability, and proactively address the ever-evolving demands of the industry. Backed by industry expertise and a global team of 200+ professionals in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, our commitment to continuous innovation remains unwavering.

For more information, contact Laura Scahill – Director of Marketing at [email protected] or www.pcmicorp.com.

