PCMI Appoints Clyde Owen as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Chapter of Growth

"PCMI has reached a defining moment. Our focus now is on execution and platform investment to help customers run more efficient, resilient businesses as the market evolves." — Clyde Owen, CEO of PCMI Post this

With more than two decades of experience building, scaling, and transforming technology organizations across insurance and F&I, Clyde brings a deep understanding of both the industry and the operational complexity customers navigate every day. Prior to joining PCMI in 2022 as President, he founded Insurity Solutions, led digital transformation initiatives across major product portfolios at Insurity and LexisNexis, and guided ClarionDoor through rapid expansion and its acquisition by Zywave.

Since joining PCMI, Clyde has partnered closely with administrators, OEMs, dealers, and industry stakeholders to strengthen PCRS platform through expanded automation, deeper integrations, and a more connected end-to-end experience. As CEO, he will lead PCMI's platform vision and execution, aligning product, operations, and go-to-market strategy to support long-term growth and customer success.

Clyde succeeds Founder Mark Nagelvoort, who transitions to Executive Chairman and will continue supporting PCMI's long-term strategic direction.

About PCMI

Founded in 2012, PCMI is a global SaaS company delivering cloud-based administration software for the automotive Finance & Insurance (F&I) industry. Its PCRS platform unifies contract and claims administration into a single, modern system, supporting more than 125 customers, 440,000 users, and over 135 million contracts processed worldwide. With 275+ team members, PCMI enables administrators, dealers, OEMs, and lenders to operate more efficiently and scale with confidence.

Media Contact

Laura Scahill, PCMI, 1 (847) 653-6916, [email protected], https://www.pcmicorp.com/

LinkedIn

