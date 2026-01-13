PCMI Appoints Clyde Owen as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Chapter of Growth

President steps into CEO role to drive PCMI's next phase of platform execution and scale
PARK RIDGE, Ill., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCMI, a leading SaaS provider for Finance & Insurance (F&I) product and service contract administration, announced the appointment of Clyde Owen as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. The leadership transition follows PCMI's strategic investment by Thoma Bravo and its recent acquisition of StoneEagle's Enterprise Solutions Business Unit, marking an important step in the company's continued evolution.
"PCMI has reached a defining moment, and I am incredibly proud of the foundation we've built," said Clyde Owen, CEO of PCMI. "Our focus now is on execution and platform investment to help our customers run more efficient, resilient businesses as the market evolves."
With more than two decades of experience building, scaling, and transforming technology organizations across insurance and F&I, Clyde brings a deep understanding of both the industry and the operational complexity customers navigate every day. Prior to joining PCMI in 2022 as President, he founded Insurity Solutions, led digital transformation initiatives across major product portfolios at Insurity and LexisNexis, and guided ClarionDoor through rapid expansion and its acquisition by Zywave.
Since joining PCMI, Clyde has partnered closely with administrators, OEMs, dealers, and industry stakeholders to strengthen PCRS platform through expanded automation, deeper integrations, and a more connected end-to-end experience. As CEO, he will lead PCMI's platform vision and execution, aligning product, operations, and go-to-market strategy to support long-term growth and customer success.
Clyde succeeds Founder Mark Nagelvoort, who transitions to Executive Chairman and will continue supporting PCMI's long-term strategic direction.
About PCMI
Founded in 2012, PCMI is a global SaaS company delivering cloud-based administration software for the automotive Finance & Insurance (F&I) industry. Its PCRS platform unifies contract and claims administration into a single, modern system, supporting more than 125 customers, 440,000 users, and over 135 million contracts processed worldwide. With 275+ team members, PCMI enables administrators, dealers, OEMs, and lenders to operate more efficiently and scale with confidence.
