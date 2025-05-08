PCMI Appoints David Cartagena as Chief Product Officer to Lead Innovation and Product Strategy

"David brings a wealth of experience in product leadership, strategic innovation, and operational excellence." -Clyde Owen, President at PCMI Post this

David has more than 20 years of experience building products and teams across the insurance technology core system space. He most recently led the ClarionDoor business unit, part of Zywave, including product strategy and held senior leadership roles at The Travelers Insurance, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, and Insurity. His expertise in platform design, go-to-market strategy, and operational scale will help PCMI deliver even more value to its customers.

"David brings a wealth of experience in product leadership, strategic innovation, and operational excellence," said Clyde Owen, President at PCMI. "His ability to unify teams around a common vision will be instrumental as we enhance and expand our PCRS platform to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

"PCMI is known for both its innovation and its deep commitment to clients. I'm excited to join this exceptional team, enhance our current successes and introduce new ideas that will shape the future of our platform and our industry," said David Cartagena, Chief Product Officer at PCMI

About PCMI

PCMI is a global leader in cloud-based administration software for the automotive and consumer product markets. Its innovative technology empowers third-party administrators, dealers, OEMs, and lenders to streamline every step of the extended warranty, service contract, and cancellation lifecycle management. Since 2012, PCMI has evolved into an industry powerhouse, with more than 200 experts across North America, Europe, and Asia. Dedicated to innovation and exceptional service, PCMI delivers cutting-edge solutions that boost efficiency, reduce costs, and keep clients ahead in a rapidly changing market.

