PCMI Appoints Nick Nardacci as Director of FP&A to Drive Financial Strategy

Seasoned finance leader delivering smarter FP&A, strategic insights, and lasting value for PCMI and its customers.
PARK RIDGE, Ill., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCMI, the leading provider of software solutions for the F&I product industry, is pleased to welcome Nick Nardacci as its new Director of Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A). In this role, Nick will spearhead budgeting, forecasting, and performance analysis to strengthen PCMI's financial strategy and support its next phase of growth.
Nick brings more than a decade of experience in finance and strategic advisory within the technology and software sectors. He began his career at KPMG US, where he advised on more than 30 software transactions for private equity-backed companies. He later advanced into senior investment banking roles at William Blair and Progress Partners, guiding high-profile deals and growth initiatives. Most recently, as Vice President at Lewis & Clark Ventures, he led investments in early-stage B2B software companies and provided board-level guidance, building a strong track record in financial strategy and operational planning.
By leveraging his financial expertise at PCMI, Nick will translate accounting fundamentals into forward-looking insights that enable smarter investment decisions, reinforce financial discipline, and deliver lasting value for customers across the PCRS platform.
"Financial strategy is a powerful lever for growth," added Nick Nardacci. "I look forward to helping PCMI innovate, scale efficiently, and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers."
Media Contact
Laura Scahill, PCMI, 1 (847) 653-6916, [email protected], https://www.pcmicorp.com/
SOURCE PCMI
