PCMI Appoints Nick Scissons as General Counsel to Lead Global Legal Strategy

Experienced legal leader joins to support scalable growth and enterprise operations
PARK RIDGE, Ill., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCMI, the leading provider of cloud-based administration software for F&I products and service contract programs, announced that Nick Scissons has joined the company as General Counsel.
In this role, Nick will lead PCMI's global legal function and serve as a key advisor to the executive team, Board of Directors, and investors, overseeing legal strategy, governance, and risk management as the company continues to scale across complex automotive and warranty ecosystems. His leadership will strengthen PCMI's legal foundation to support disciplined, long-term growth.
"Nick brings deep experience building legal functions in technology companies and a strong understanding of the complexity of our industry, which will be critical as we continue to scale," said Clyde Owen, Chief Executive Officer at PCMI.
Nick joins PCMI from Trader Corporation, where he served as General Counsel, leading legal strategy across a portfolio that included Autotrader.ca, Dealertrack Canada, and Autosync. He built and scaled the legal function to support a high-growth, private equity environment, aligning governance, contracting, and compliance with evolving business needs.
"In highly regulated markets, legal plays a critical role in enabling disciplined growth," said Nick Scissons, General Counsel at PCMI. "As F&I and service contract programs continue to expand across the industry, this is an opportunity to strengthen legal capabilities that support scale, manage regulatory complexity, and meet the evolving expectations of customers and partners."
About PCMI
Founded in 2012, PCMI is a global SaaS company delivering cloud-based administration software for the automotive Finance & Insurance (F&I) industry. Its PCRS platform unifies contract and claims administration into a single, modern system, supporting more than 125 customers, 440,000 users, and over 135 million contracts processed worldwide. With 275+ team members, PCMI enables administrators, dealers, OEMs, and lenders to operate more efficiently and scale with confidence.
Media Contact
Laura Scahill, PCMI, 1 (847) 653-6916, [email protected], https://www.pcmicorp.com/
SOURCE PCMI
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