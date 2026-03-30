PCMI Appoints Nick Scissons as General Counsel to Lead Global Legal Strategy

"In highly regulated markets, legal plays a critical role in enabling disciplined growth." — Nick Scissons Post this

"Nick brings deep experience building legal functions in technology companies and a strong understanding of the complexity of our industry, which will be critical as we continue to scale," said Clyde Owen, Chief Executive Officer at PCMI.

Nick joins PCMI from Trader Corporation, where he served as General Counsel, leading legal strategy across a portfolio that included Autotrader.ca, Dealertrack Canada, and Autosync. He built and scaled the legal function to support a high-growth, private equity environment, aligning governance, contracting, and compliance with evolving business needs.

"In highly regulated markets, legal plays a critical role in enabling disciplined growth," said Nick Scissons, General Counsel at PCMI. "As F&I and service contract programs continue to expand across the industry, this is an opportunity to strengthen legal capabilities that support scale, manage regulatory complexity, and meet the evolving expectations of customers and partners."

About PCMI

Founded in 2012, PCMI is a global SaaS company delivering cloud-based administration software for the automotive Finance & Insurance (F&I) industry. Its PCRS platform unifies contract and claims administration into a single, modern system, supporting more than 125 customers, 440,000 users, and over 135 million contracts processed worldwide. With 275+ team members, PCMI enables administrators, dealers, OEMs, and lenders to operate more efficiently and scale with confidence.

Media Contact

Laura Scahill, PCMI, 1 (847) 653-6916, [email protected], https://www.pcmicorp.com/

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SOURCE PCMI