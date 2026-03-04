PCMI Appoints Sagini Ramesh as Chief Technology Officer to Advance Technical Strategy and Engineering Excellence

"Sagini brings a powerful combination of global technical leadership, disciplined execution, and people-centered engineering culture. Her experience building high-scale platforms strengthens our technology foundation and positions PCRS for continued enterprise growth." — Clyde Owen, CEO of PCMI Post this

Sagini joins PCMI with extensive enterprise technology leadership gained at VistaPrint and Cimpress, where she oversaw global engineering strategy and delivery across highly complex systems supporting millions of customers worldwide. She has a proven track record of strengthening system architecture, elevating delivery rigor, and scaling mission-critical platforms in growth environments. Her career progression from software development through executive leadership grounds her strategic vision in deep technical expertise.

Sagini is recognized for building inclusive, high-performing engineering cultures that prioritize mentorship, cross-functional alignment, and intentional talent development. Her focus on growth, resilience, and shared accountability reflects a leadership philosophy that strengthens both systems and teams.

"At enterprise scale, consistency and engineering discipline matter just as much as innovation. PCMI has established a strong platform foundation, and I'm excited to help advance the technical strategy behind PCRS so our customers can operate with greater confidence, performance, and long‑term resilience required for the demands of tomorrow." — Sagini Ramesh, Chief Technology Officer, PCMI

In her role at PCMI, Sagini will align technology strategy with business priorities while leading more than 130 global technology professionals advancing AI-driven capabilities across PCRS. Her team will continue enhancing platform performance, optimizing operational systems, and strengthening the engineering foundation that enables customers to operate with greater efficiency and confidence at scale.

About PCMI

Founded in 2012, PCMI is a global SaaS company delivering cloud-based administration software for the automotive Finance & Insurance (F&I) industry. Its PCRS platform unifies contract and claims administration into a single, modern system, supporting more than 125 customers, 440,000 users, and over 135 million contracts processed worldwide. With 275+ team members, PCMI enables administrators, dealers, OEMs, and lenders to operate more efficiently and scale with confidence.

