PCMI Enhances Private-Labeling with PCRS Marketplace: A New Era of Efficiency and Connectivity

Marketplace is PCMI's answer to this shift. Backed by advanced administrative technology, this offering enables real-time connections with in-network providers, allowing businesses to seamlessly expand their product portfolio through cross-selling while eliminating the need for additional product development.

Key Benefits of Marketplace

Automated Data Integration: Replaces manual file sharing with real-time data-sharing between customers, enabling a unified product offering and streamlined operations.

Seamless Setup: Integrates setup, forms, rating, and e-contracting with in-network providers, allowing for cost-effective and efficient operations.

Efficient Product Expansion: Access established products from other TPAs to diversify your portfolio effortlessly and enhance sales potential.

Simplified Claims Management: Centralized claims, cancellations, and billing to reduce manual work and errors, enhancing overall accuracy.

Enhanced Customer Experience: Policyholders gain 24/7 access to real-time portals that display all contract details, regardless of the source, improving transparency and customer satisfaction.

Strengthened Dealer Relationships: Keep dealers informed about claims and upsell opportunities, even when reselling products from other providers to drive sales and maintain engagement.

"PCRS Marketplace offers three key advantages," said Mark Nagelvoort, CEO at PCMI. "It streamlines manual processes by providing a seamless, integrated experience, enables rapid expansion of product portfolios without additional product development, and unlocks new workflows by synchronizing data in real-time, enhancing customer engagement and creating new sales opportunities for dealers via notifications."

About PCMI

PCMI is the leading provider of technology solutions for the finance and insurance (F&I) and consumer product markets. Our modern cloud-based platform empowers third-party administrators, dealers, original equipment manufacturers, and lenders to revolutionize their extended warranty, service contract, and refund payment management. With a team of over 200 experts across our global offices, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver unparalleled service and innovation, ensuring our clients stay ahead in today's rapidly evolving markets.

Media Contact

Laura Scahill, PCMI, LLC, 1 8476536916, [email protected], https://www.pcmicorp.com/

