PCMI Introduces PresentNow: The First Lite Menu Purpose-Built for Non-VIN Sales

Rating and contracting for RV and Powersports available today, with Personal Watercraft and a full presentation experience coming in early 2026
PARK RIDGE, Ill., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCMI, the leading provider of administration software for the F&I product industry, announced the launch of PresentNow, the first lite menu purpose-built for non-VIN vehicle segments including RV, Powersports, and Personal Watercraft.
Available today for rating and contracting, PresentNow gives dealers and TPAs a faster, more accurate way to sell protection products across specialty markets while solving the data and rating challenges that have long limited growth. The upcoming 2026 presentation release will extend those capabilities with a modern, digital selling experience designed for non-VIN vehicles.
"Dealers have long been forced to rely on menus designed only for auto VIN sales," said Mark Nagelvoort, CEO of PCMI. "PresentNow changes that. It's the first menu built specifically for non-VIN markets, unlocking new revenue opportunities across RV, powersports, and Personal Watercraft."
Solving the Non-VIN Challenge
Without a standard VIN dataset, specialty dealers have long struggled with inaccurate or missing rates, manual workarounds, and lost margin. PresentNow solves these issues with pre-loaded Year/Make/Model datasets and configurable rating fields for every major specialty segment. The result: accurate quotes, faster deals, and higher attach rates, at a fraction of the cost of traditional menus.
"Unlike legacy menus patched for non-VIN, PresentNow was designed from the ground up for specialty vehicles," said David Cartagena, Chief Product Officer at PCMI. "It delivers the precision and flexibility dealers need to grow these markets profitably."
Purpose-Built, Dealer-Friendly, and Future-Ready
PresentNow is the only solution that unifies VIN and non-VIN sales in one system, giving dealers complete control over pricing, defaults, and product packaging by vehicle type while improving consistency across every sale.
Key benefits include:
- 100% accurate non-VIN data for RV, powersports, personal watercraft, and more to come
- Flexible, clean, and configurable rating without ghost VINs or manual entry
- Faster, easier contracting through PCRS
- A lightweight, lower-cost alternative to traditional full menus
"This launch is just the beginning," said Morgan Williams, Product Owner at PCMI. "Rating and contracting are live today, and next year's presentation experience will give dealers a modern, digital way to present and sell non-VIN products with confidence."
As Powersports, RV, and Personal Watercraft markets continue rapid growth across North America, dealers and TPAs need technology that matches their speed and complexity. PresentNow meets that need, delivering accuracy, automation, and control to help capture margin in these high-growth markets.
Ready to see it in action? Learn more at https://www.pcmicorp.com/pcrs-fi-presentnow/
About PCMI
Founded in 2012, PCMI is a global leader in cloud-based administration software for the automotive and consumer product markets. Its innovative technology empowers third-party administrators, dealers, OEMs, and lenders to streamline every step of the extended warranty, service contract, and cancellation lifecycle management. With 200+ employees across North America, Europe, and Asia, PCMI is trusted by leading F&I providers to help reduce costs, improve efficiency, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market.
