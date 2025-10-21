PCMI Introduces PresentNow: The First Lite Menu Purpose-Built for Non-VIN Sales

"Dealers have long been forced to rely on menus designed only for auto VIN sales," said Mark Nagelvoort, CEO of PCMI. "PresentNow changes that. It's the first menu built specifically for non-VIN markets, unlocking new revenue opportunities across RV, powersports, and Personal Watercraft." Post this

"Dealers have long been forced to rely on menus designed only for auto VIN sales," said Mark Nagelvoort, CEO of PCMI. "PresentNow changes that. It's the first menu built specifically for non-VIN markets, unlocking new revenue opportunities across RV, powersports, and Personal Watercraft."

Solving the Non-VIN Challenge

Without a standard VIN dataset, specialty dealers have long struggled with inaccurate or missing rates, manual workarounds, and lost margin. PresentNow solves these issues with pre-loaded Year/Make/Model datasets and configurable rating fields for every major specialty segment. The result: accurate quotes, faster deals, and higher attach rates, at a fraction of the cost of traditional menus.

"Unlike legacy menus patched for non-VIN, PresentNow was designed from the ground up for specialty vehicles," said David Cartagena, Chief Product Officer at PCMI. "It delivers the precision and flexibility dealers need to grow these markets profitably."

Purpose-Built, Dealer-Friendly, and Future-Ready

PresentNow is the only solution that unifies VIN and non-VIN sales in one system, giving dealers complete control over pricing, defaults, and product packaging by vehicle type while improving consistency across every sale.

Key benefits include:

100% accurate non-VIN data for RV, powersports, personal watercraft, and more to come

Flexible, clean, and configurable rating without ghost VINs or manual entry

Faster, easier contracting through PCRS

A lightweight, lower-cost alternative to traditional full menus

"This launch is just the beginning," said Morgan Williams, Product Owner at PCMI. "Rating and contracting are live today, and next year's presentation experience will give dealers a modern, digital way to present and sell non-VIN products with confidence."

As Powersports, RV, and Personal Watercraft markets continue rapid growth across North America, dealers and TPAs need technology that matches their speed and complexity. PresentNow meets that need, delivering accuracy, automation, and control to help capture margin in these high-growth markets.

Ready to see it in action? Learn more at https://www.pcmicorp.com/pcrs-fi-presentnow/

About PCMI

Founded in 2012, PCMI is a global leader in cloud-based administration software for the automotive and consumer product markets. Its innovative technology empowers third-party administrators, dealers, OEMs, and lenders to streamline every step of the extended warranty, service contract, and cancellation lifecycle management. With 200+ employees across North America, Europe, and Asia, PCMI is trusted by leading F&I providers to help reduce costs, improve efficiency, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market.

