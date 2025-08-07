PCMI Launches Claims Intelligence to Power Smarter F&I Claims with AI

This launch marks a shift in what the industry should expect from its software," said Mark Nagelvoort, CEO of PCMI. "We're giving claims teams more than just tools, we're giving them intelligence. It's the difference between keeping up and getting ahead." Post this

Developed to solve the industry's most pressing operational challenges, including rising claim volumes, labor shortages, and growing demand for real-time insights, Claims Intelligence gives F&I administrators the advantage of using AI to scale operations without scaling their teams.

The framework brings together three core pillars:

Automation IQ – Uses rules-based logic and AI to automate routine claim decisions such as invoice validation and payment processing.

Insights IQ – Delivers advanced analytics as part of the claims journey to inform claim decisions, strategy, and trend analysis. Analytics are drawn from the industry's most comprehensive warranty dataset.

Workforce IQ – Optimizes claim routing, team workloads, and escalations based on complexity, SLAs, and capacity.

Together, these pillars reduce friction, drive faster resolutions, and free teams to focus on higher-value work.

What's Live Now: Intelligent Payments

While all three pillars define the long-term vision for Claims Intelligence, the first capability available today is Intelligent Payments, under Automation IQ. This allows administrators to automate invoice processing by reading service invoices, validating them against approved claims, and issuing virtual credit card payments based on custom rules set by product type.

Results from early adopters include:

35% reduction in back-office costs

3 minutes saved per claim

$0.90 saved per claim

saved per claim Estimated $90,000 in annual savings and 5,000 hours reclaimed for organizations processing 100,000 claims per year

With over 2.5 million ancillary claims processed in PCRS last year alone, the opportunity for impact is massive.

What's Next: Scaling Intelligence Across the Claims Ecosystem

With over 42 million claims processed, $11 billion in claims paid, and 139 million contracts managed, PCMI has built the industry's most comprehensive dataset spanning every stage of the product and claims lifecycle. This foundation enables scalable AI that extends beyond analytics to power deeper automation and smarter team coordination.

"Claims Intelligence isn't just about automation, it's about making smarter decisions, backed by real data," said David Cartagena, Chief Product Officer at PCMI. "We're combining AI with the industry's richest dataset to give our customers a real competitive edge."

The Claims Intelligence roadmap builds on this foundation with broader automation across more product types, progress toward straight-through claims processing. It also includes continued enhancements to analytics and workforce optimization advancing speed, accuracy, and scalability across the F&I ecosystem. With its proven impact and long-term vision, Claims Intelligence represents a major step forward in the modernization of claims administration.

Ready to see it in action? Learn more at pcmicorp.com/claims-intelligence.

About PCMI

Founded in 2012, PCMI is a global leader in cloud-based administration software for the automotive and consumer product markets. Its innovative technology empowers third-party administrators, dealers, OEMs, and lenders to streamline every step of the extended warranty, service contract, and cancellation lifecycle management. With over 200 employees across North America, Europe, and Asia, PCMI is trusted by many of the industry's top F&I providers to help reduce costs, improve efficiency, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market.

