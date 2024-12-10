PCMI Launches Loyalty Program Management in PCRS, Driving Service Drive Revenue and Customer Retention

"Our goal is to make loyalty program management as seamless as possible for administrators and dealers." - Mark Nagelvoort, CEO at PCMI Post this

The key advantage of running loyalty programs in PCRS is its streamlined, all-in-one approach that eliminates the need for third-party tools and reduces administrative complexity. It seamlessly integrates with leading Dealer Management Systems (DMS) to ensure smooth data flow and keep all operations centralized within the platform. This solution ensures that administrators and dealers can run robust programs with unmatched efficiency and ease, enabling them to deliver exceptional customer experiences while optimizing operations.

PCRS Loyalty Program Features That Set It Apart

End-to-End Lifecycle Management: Manage every aspect of loyalty programs within PCRS, including product setup, contracting, claims adjudication, participation programs, and reporting—all in one place.

Seamless DMS Integration: Compatible with major Dealer Management Systems ensuring efficient data flow and eliminating the need for additional platforms, training, or system changes.

Automated Warranty Creation and Engagement: Automatically generate warranties from repair orders and send personalized welcome emails to customers, fostering trust and repeat business without adding administrative burden.

Flexible, Customizable Programs: Enable dealers to offer tailored warranties such as battery for life, engine for life, or parts and labor warranties with fixed or lifetime terms that align with their unique business needs.

Comprehensive Reporting and Insights: Access detailed reporting within PCRS to monitor program success, profitability, and customer engagement metrics in real-time.

"Our goal is to make loyalty program management as seamless as possible for administrators and dealers," said Mark Nagelvoort, CEO at PCMI. "PCRS provides an integrated solution that drives real results—boosting profitability, retaining customers, and simplifying operations. With no new training or heavy lifting required."

About PCMI

PCMI is the leading provider of technology solutions for the finance and insurance (F&I) and consumer product markets. Our modern cloud-based platform empowers third-party administrators, dealers, original equipment manufacturers, and lenders to revolutionize their extended warranty, service contract, and refund payment management. With a team of over 200 experts across our global offices, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver unparalleled service and innovation, ensuring our clients stay ahead in today's rapidly evolving markets.

Media Contact

Laura Scahill, PCMI, LLC, 1 8476536916, [email protected], https://www.pcmicorp.com/

SOURCE PCMI, LLC