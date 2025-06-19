PCMI Launches Modern Data Pipelines to Supercharge Data Strategy and Integration

"Companies need more than just access to data, they need solutions that scale with their business," said Mark Nagelvoort, CEO of PCMI. "Data Pipelines eliminate unnecessary IT overhead while giving our customers the data they need to move faster and operate smarter." Post this

Data Pipelines enhance how businesses use PCRS data by:

Driving insights and smarter decisions: Structured, automated data delivery ensures teams can act quickly and analyze performance with confidence.

Reducing IT complexity: Replaces outdated transfer methods like manual exports or SQL replication with modern, automated delivery.

Seamlessly integrating systems: Connects effortlessly with PCMI-certified platforms, eliminating silos and enabling smoother workflows.

"Companies need more than just access to data, they need solutions that scale with their business," said Mark Nagelvoort, CEO of PCMI. "Data Pipelines eliminate unnecessary IT overhead while giving our customers the data they need to move faster and operate smarter."

Data Pipelines build on the strength of PCRS, extending its role as a connected, intelligence-driven platform. By making data more timely, accessible, and actionable without the burden of custom development, PCMI empowers customers to simplify operations, scale with confidence, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry.

About PCMI

PCMI is a global leader in cloud-based administration software for the automotive and consumer product markets. Its innovative technology empowers third-party administrators, dealers, OEMs, and lenders to streamline every step of the extended warranty, service contract, and cancellation lifecycle management. Since 2012, PCMI has evolved into an industry powerhouse, with more than 200 experts across North America, Europe, and Asia. Dedicated to innovation and exceptional service, PCMI delivers cutting-edge solutions that boost efficiency, reduce costs, and keep clients ahead in a rapidly changing market.

Media Contact

Laura Scahill, PCMI, 1 8476536916, [email protected], https://www.pcmicorp.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE PCMI