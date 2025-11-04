PCMI Names Branson Smith Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Strategic Growth

Automotive transformation leader to expand market presence, advance go-to-market strategy, and drive measurable value for customers across the PCRS platform
PARK RIDGE, Ill., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCMI, the leading SaaS provider for the administration of F&I products and extended warranties, today announced the appointment of Branson Smith as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Branson will architect and lead PCMI's revenue strategy, overseeing Sales, Marketing, and go-to-market operations to drive scalable growth and deliver measurable results for administrators, dealers, and OEMs.
With more than 15 years of experience driving growth and transformation across the automotive and financial services industries, Branson brings a deep understanding of how technology can connect the entire F&I value chain. Most recently, he served as Partner/Principal and EY Americas Automotive Retail Transformation Leader at Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), where he helped shape EY's automotive sector strategy and guided OEMs, administrators, captives, and technology providers through digital retail, aftermarket, and warranty modernization initiatives.
"As we continue to scale, Branson's leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing PCMI's growth strategy and ensuring that innovation translates into real outcomes for our customers," said Clyde Owen, President at PCMI. "As customer expectations evolve, our focus is on enabling every client to operate more efficiently and scale with confidence. Together, we'll continue building technology that empowers administrators, dealers, and OEMs to deliver exceptional experiences."
"I'm excited to join PCMI at such an inflection point for the industry," said Branson Smith, Chief Revenue Officer at PCMI. "As customer expectations evolve, our goal is to make every interaction more connected, data-driven, and impactful as we empower our clients to grow."
Branson began his career in auto finance at Ally, gaining hands-on experience across retail and captive operations. He holds an MBA from Goizueta Business School at Emory University and BA in Economics from Davidson College.
About PCMI
Founded in 2012, PCMI is a global leader in cloud-based administration software for the automotive and consumer product markets. Its innovative technology empowers third-party administrators, dealers, OEMs, and lenders to streamline every step of the extended warranty, service contract, and cancellation lifecycle management. With 200+ employees across North America, Europe, and Asia, PCMI is trusted by leading F&I providers to help reduce costs, improve efficiency, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market.
Media Contact
Laura Scahill, PCMI, 1 (847) 653-6916, [email protected], https://www.pcmicorp.com/
