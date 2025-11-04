PCMI Names Branson Smith Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Strategic Growth

"I'm excited to join PCMI at such an inflection point for the industry," said Branson Smith, Chief Revenue Officer. "As customer expectations evolve, our goal is to make every interaction more connected, data-driven, and impactful as we empower our clients to grow." Post this

"As we continue to scale, Branson's leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing PCMI's growth strategy and ensuring that innovation translates into real outcomes for our customers," said Clyde Owen, President at PCMI. "As customer expectations evolve, our focus is on enabling every client to operate more efficiently and scale with confidence. Together, we'll continue building technology that empowers administrators, dealers, and OEMs to deliver exceptional experiences."

"I'm excited to join PCMI at such an inflection point for the industry," said Branson Smith, Chief Revenue Officer at PCMI. "As customer expectations evolve, our goal is to make every interaction more connected, data-driven, and impactful as we empower our clients to grow."

Branson began his career in auto finance at Ally, gaining hands-on experience across retail and captive operations. He holds an MBA from Goizueta Business School at Emory University and BA in Economics from Davidson College.

About PCMI

Founded in 2012, PCMI is a global leader in cloud-based administration software for the automotive and consumer product markets. Its innovative technology empowers third-party administrators, dealers, OEMs, and lenders to streamline every step of the extended warranty, service contract, and cancellation lifecycle management. With 200+ employees across North America, Europe, and Asia, PCMI is trusted by leading F&I providers to help reduce costs, improve efficiency, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market.

