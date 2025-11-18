PCMI Strengthens F&I Platform Leadership with Acquisition of StoneEagle Enterprise Solutions Business Unit

Acquisition adds StoneEagle's administration software systems supporting contract and claims management, uniting two teams with deep industry expertise to advance the F&I ecosystem
PARK RIDGE, Ill., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCMI, a leading SaaS provider for Finance & Insurance (F&I) product and service contract administration, announced today the acquisition of the Enterprise Solutions Business Unit of StoneEagle. Included in the transaction are administration software systems supporting contract and claims management. This move unites two teams with long-standing roles in advancing administration technology across the F&I ecosystem and aligns with PCMI's long-term growth strategy following its investment by Thoma Bravo.
The acquisition is specific to StoneEagle's Enterprise Solutions Business Unit. StoneEagle's Retail Business Unit including reporting, analytics, menu, and service drive products will continue operating independently under StoneEagle.
Effective January 1, 2026, PCMI will implement the following leadership transitions to support our next phase of growth following the acquisition. Chief Executive Officer and Founder Mark Nagelvoort will be elevated to Executive Chairman where he will focus on long-term strategy, M&A opportunities, and deepening key relationships across the F&I ecosystem. President Clyde Owen will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, responsible for day-to-day company operations, market execution, and organizational alignment.
"Both PCMI and StoneEagle have held influential roles in shaping how F&I administration has evolved," said Mark Nagelvoort, Executive Chairman of PCMI. "By uniting our experience, we are better positioned to define the next generation of administration technology and introduce new ideas that create lasting value for the industry."
"This strengthens PCMI's foundation for the future," said Clyde Owen, Chief Executive Officer of PCMI. "We see meaningful opportunity to continue to modernize technology, streamline workflows, and help customers scale with confidence."
"The Enterprise Solutions Business Unit has played an important role in delivering trusted administration capabilities to the industry," said Cindy Allen, CEO of StoneEagle. "We're confident PCMI is the right organization to carry this work forward, ensuring customers continue to benefit from strong expertise, thoughtful innovation, and a seamless transition."
About PCMI, LLC.
Founded in 2012, PCMI is a global SaaS company delivering cloud-based administration software for the automotive F&I industry. Our PCRS platform unifies contract and claims administration into a single, modern system bringing automation, real-time data, and a more connected experience to teams across the F&I ecosystem. With more than 200 employees across North America, Europe, and Asia, PCMI helps administrators, dealers, OEMs, and lenders work smarter, scale faster, and deliver stronger results for their customers.
About StoneEagle
StoneEagle is the automotive industry's premier source for data intelligence and technology innovation, delivering the insights and connected solutions that power smarter decisions and better outcomes across F&I, sales, and service. Backed by more than 35 years of proven expertise, StoneEagle continues to redefine how the industry leverages data to streamline operations, elevate customer experiences, and accelerate growth. StoneEagle — Making Lives Better Through Smart, Innovative Solutions That Drive Success.
