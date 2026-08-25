PCMI Welcomes Alexander Mandeville as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships

Veteran automotive retail technology leader joins PCMI to accelerate partner ecosystem growth and create new opportunities for customers and partners
PARK RIDGE, Ill., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCMI, a leading provider of cloud-based administration software for F&I products and service contract programs, today announced that Alexander Mandeville has joined the company as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. Mandeville will lead the continued development of PCMI's partner ecosystem, strengthening relationships across technology and integration partners to extend the value and reach of PCMI's platform.
Mandeville brings 17 years of automotive retail technology experience from RouteOne, where he held roles of increasing responsibility and helped bring the company's Credit Application, eContracting, Menu and API-integrated solutions to market.
Throughout his tenure, he worked closely with OEMs, lenders, dealers and technology providers to develop partnerships, launch integrated solutions and help shape more connected automotive retail experiences.
As PCMI continues to scale its platform and integration network, strategic partnerships are playing a growing role in connecting customers with the technology, services and expertise they need to operate and grow. Mandeville will help advance that strategy by identifying new opportunities for collaboration across the F&I and service contract ecosystem.
"Partnerships are an important part of PCMI's growth strategy and the value we deliver to our customers," said Imran Mussani, SVP of Partnership & Integration Strategy at PCMI. "Alex brings deep automotive retail technology experience and a proven ability to build partnerships that create value. He's the right leader to help take our partner strategy to the next level."
"PCMI has built an impressive technology platform and a strong position in the market, with tremendous opportunity to build on that foundation through partnerships," said Alexander Mandeville, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at PCMI. "I'm excited to strengthen our partner community, create new opportunities for collaboration and turn those relationships into measurable business results."
About PCMI
PCMI is a leading provider of cloud-based administration software for F&I products and service contract programs. Its PCRS platform brings together policy and claims administration, risk management, reporting, integrations, and AI-powered capabilities in one scalable platform. PCRS has processed more than 171 million contracts and 51 million claims and supports more than 125 customers and 440,000 users worldwide. PCMI combines deep F&I expertise with modern technology to help organizations operate more efficiently, adapt faster, and scale for what's next.
Media Contact
Laura Scahill, PCMI, 1 8476536916, [email protected], https://www.pcmicorp.com/
SOURCE PCMI
Share this article