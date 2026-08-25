PCMI Welcomes Alexander Mandeville as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships

"PCMI has built an impressive technology platform and a strong position in the market, with tremendous opportunity to build on that foundation through partnerships." — Alexander Mandeville Post this

Throughout his tenure, he worked closely with OEMs, lenders, dealers and technology providers to develop partnerships, launch integrated solutions and help shape more connected automotive retail experiences.

As PCMI continues to scale its platform and integration network, strategic partnerships are playing a growing role in connecting customers with the technology, services and expertise they need to operate and grow. Mandeville will help advance that strategy by identifying new opportunities for collaboration across the F&I and service contract ecosystem.

"Partnerships are an important part of PCMI's growth strategy and the value we deliver to our customers," said Imran Mussani, SVP of Partnership & Integration Strategy at PCMI. "Alex brings deep automotive retail technology experience and a proven ability to build partnerships that create value. He's the right leader to help take our partner strategy to the next level."

"PCMI has built an impressive technology platform and a strong position in the market, with tremendous opportunity to build on that foundation through partnerships," said Alexander Mandeville, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at PCMI. "I'm excited to strengthen our partner community, create new opportunities for collaboration and turn those relationships into measurable business results."

About PCMI

PCMI is a leading provider of cloud-based administration software for F&I products and service contract programs. Its PCRS platform brings together policy and claims administration, risk management, reporting, integrations, and AI-powered capabilities in one scalable platform. PCRS has processed more than 171 million contracts and 51 million claims and supports more than 125 customers and 440,000 users worldwide. PCMI combines deep F&I expertise with modern technology to help organizations operate more efficiently, adapt faster, and scale for what's next.

Media Contact

Laura Scahill, PCMI, 1 8476536916, [email protected], https://www.pcmicorp.com/

SOURCE PCMI