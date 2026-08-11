PCMI Welcomes Elizabeth Hern as Vice President of Customer Success

Veteran customer success leader joins PCMI as the company scales customer success alongside a growing customer base and expanding AI capabilities.
PARK RIDGE, Ill., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCMI, the leading provider of cloud-based administration software for F&I products and service contract programs, announced that Elizabeth Hern has joined the company as Vice President of Customer Success. Hern will lead PCMI's Customer Success organization, overseeing onboarding, adoption, retention, advocacy, and customer success initiatives designed to help customers maximize the value of the PCMI platform, including its expanding AI capabilities.
Hern brings more than two decades of experience helping organizations strengthen customer relationships and drive technology adoption. Most recently, she led Customer Success at Impel, and previously held leadership roles at Dealer Inspire, Dealer.com, and American Express.
"As AI reshapes how F&I and service contract administrators manage claims and customer relationships, our customers need a partner who can help them adopt these tools with confidence," said Branson Smith, Chief Revenue Officer of PCMI. "Elizabeth's experience scaling customer success at high-growth companies is exactly what we need as we continue investing in AI and expanding what our platform can do for customers."
"Customer Success is so much more than helping customers use our products. It's about being consultative, and helping our clients to continuously realize value as their business evolves," said Elizabeth Hern, Vice President of Customer Success at PCMI. "PCMI has built an incredible platform, and I'm excited to help customers take advantage of everything it offers, including new AI capabilities, while building lasting partnerships that help them achieve their business goals."
Hern will work closely with customers to bring all the capabilities of PCMI to strengthen the customer experience and build scalable programs for long-term customer success as PCMI continues to grow.
About PCMI
PCMI is the leading provider of cloud-based administration software for F&I products and service contract programs. Its PCRS platform uses agentic AI, drawing on more than 171 million contracts and 51 million claims, to automate routine claims, deliver natural-language self-service, and help teams scale operations without scaling headcount. More than 125 customers and 440,000 users worldwide rely on PCRS, backed by the deepest F&I-specific data set in the industry.
Media Contact
Laura Scahill, PCMI, 1 8476536916, [email protected], https://www.pcmicorp.com/
SOURCE PCMI
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