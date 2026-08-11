PCMI Welcomes Elizabeth Hern as Vice President of Customer Success

"Customer Success is so much more than helping customers use our products. It's about being consultative and helping our clients continuously realize value as their business evolves." — Elizabeth Hern Post this

"As AI reshapes how F&I and service contract administrators manage claims and customer relationships, our customers need a partner who can help them adopt these tools with confidence," said Branson Smith, Chief Revenue Officer of PCMI. "Elizabeth's experience scaling customer success at high-growth companies is exactly what we need as we continue investing in AI and expanding what our platform can do for customers."

"Customer Success is so much more than helping customers use our products. It's about being consultative, and helping our clients to continuously realize value as their business evolves," said Elizabeth Hern, Vice President of Customer Success at PCMI. "PCMI has built an incredible platform, and I'm excited to help customers take advantage of everything it offers, including new AI capabilities, while building lasting partnerships that help them achieve their business goals."

Hern will work closely with customers to bring all the capabilities of PCMI to strengthen the customer experience and build scalable programs for long-term customer success as PCMI continues to grow.

About PCMI

PCMI is the leading provider of cloud-based administration software for F&I products and service contract programs. Its PCRS platform uses agentic AI, drawing on more than 171 million contracts and 51 million claims, to automate routine claims, deliver natural-language self-service, and help teams scale operations without scaling headcount. More than 125 customers and 440,000 users worldwide rely on PCRS, backed by the deepest F&I-specific data set in the industry.

Media Contact

Laura Scahill, PCMI, 1 8476536916, [email protected], https://www.pcmicorp.com/

SOURCE PCMI