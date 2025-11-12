PCMI Wins Transformative Technology Innovation Award for AI-Powered Claims Intelligence

"Transformation is core to who we are at PCMI," said Laura Scahill, Director of Marketing at PCMI. "This peer recognition reflects our commitment to building smarter, more connected technologies that drive the entire F&I ecosystem forward." Post this

Claims Intelligence automates key steps in the claims process to improve speed and accuracy like automating validation, applying business rules, and surfacing actionable insights. It also intelligently optimizes work distribution to reduce costs and help administrators, dealers, and OEMs deliver better outcomes.

"Transformation is core to who we are at PCMI," said Laura Scahill, Director of Marketing at PCMI. "This peer recognition reflects our commitment to building smarter, more connected technologies that drive the entire F&I ecosystem forward."

About the Warranty Innovation Awards

The Warranty Innovation Awards celebrate the industry's most impactful technologies and organizations driving change across the warranty and service-contract ecosystem. Each winner is chosen through a peer-voted selection process led by industry experts who evaluate entries based on innovation, scalability, and measurable results.

About PCMI

Founded in 2012, PCMI is a global leader in cloud-based administration software for the automotive and consumer product markets. Its innovative technology empowers third-party administrators, dealers, OEMs, and lenders to streamline every step of the extended warranty, service contract, and cancellation lifecycle management. With 200+ employees across North America, Europe, and Asia, PCMI is trusted by leading F&I providers to help reduce costs, improve efficiency, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market. To learn more, visit pcmicorp.com.

