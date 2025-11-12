PCMI Wins Transformative Technology Innovation Award for AI-Powered Claims Intelligence

Peer-awarded honor from the Warranty Innovation Awards recognizes PCMI's leadership in advancing the future of F&I claims administration through AI and automation
PARK RIDGE, Ill., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCMI, the leading SaaS provider for the administration of F&I products and extended warranties, has been recognized with the Transformative Technology Innovation Award at the 2025 Warranty Innovation Awards.
The peer-awarded recognition celebrates Claims Intelligence, an AI-powered framework within the PCRS platform that brings intelligence, speed, and automation to every step of the claims lifecycle. Built on three core pillars: Automation IQ, Insights IQ, and Workforce IQ, Claims Intelligence empowers administrators to streamline processes, eliminate manual bottlenecks, and gain real-time visibility into performance.
Claims Intelligence automates key steps in the claims process to improve speed and accuracy like automating validation, applying business rules, and surfacing actionable insights. It also intelligently optimizes work distribution to reduce costs and help administrators, dealers, and OEMs deliver better outcomes.
"Transformation is core to who we are at PCMI," said Laura Scahill, Director of Marketing at PCMI. "This peer recognition reflects our commitment to building smarter, more connected technologies that drive the entire F&I ecosystem forward."
Explore Claims Intelligence: https://www.pcmicorp.com/pcrs-fi-claims-intelligence/
About the Warranty Innovation Awards
The Warranty Innovation Awards celebrate the industry's most impactful technologies and organizations driving change across the warranty and service-contract ecosystem. Each winner is chosen through a peer-voted selection process led by industry experts who evaluate entries based on innovation, scalability, and measurable results.
About PCMI
Founded in 2012, PCMI is a global leader in cloud-based administration software for the automotive and consumer product markets. Its innovative technology empowers third-party administrators, dealers, OEMs, and lenders to streamline every step of the extended warranty, service contract, and cancellation lifecycle management. With 200+ employees across North America, Europe, and Asia, PCMI is trusted by leading F&I providers to help reduce costs, improve efficiency, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market. To learn more, visit pcmicorp.com.
Media Contact
Laura Scahill, PCMI, 1 (847) 653-6916, [email protected], https://www.pcmicorp.com/
SOURCE PCMI
Share this article