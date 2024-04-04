PCMS Awarded 2024 Noteworthy Claim Solution for P&C Insurance in North America by Celent

PCMS Atlas is versatile, capable of handling a wide range of lines of business, especially niche insurance lines. Post this

Celent described PCMS Atlas as "a solid choice for insurers seeking an integrated solution for policy and claims management, especially those who prioritize ease of use and broad business line coverage. The system's out-of-the-box capabilities make it readily deployable, significantly reducing setup time and complexity."

"We are excited to be recognized by Celent," said CEO Mark Goldman. "It validates the work we have put into our core suite, Atlas, and its ability to manage the claim lifecycle for any carrier, at any size. We look forward to continuing to serve our current and future customers with our superior solution and service model."

About PCMS

PCMS, a leading software provider of cloud-based enterprise solutions for the Property and Casualty insurance industry throughout North America.

PCMS Atlas is a unified enterprise cloud-based scalable offering, including core components for underwriting and policy administration, claims management, billing, data warehousing and reporting.

PCMS serves all lines of business including personal, commercial, surety, specialty, and workers' compensation.

For more information, please visit www.pcmstech.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Global Media Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

Michael Desrochers, PCMS, 1 (603) 421-6118, [email protected], https://www.pcmstech.com/

SOURCE PCMS