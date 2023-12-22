PCMS Deploys Atlas Platform to Support Surety Insurance Market

PCMS expands end-user configurability, empowering Surety Insurance Carriers to utilize full end-to-end enterprise capabilities and maximize operational efficiencies.

DALLAS, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCMS has deployed its Atlas platform to help insurance carriers effectively manage the entire Surety Bond life cycle, offering simplified bond configuration with AI enhanced field detection, facilitating bond creation, and enabling straight-through processing by agents and customers – reducing overall processing time and costs for all distribution channels.

Atlas benefits for Surety include

Increase efficiencies through automated workflows

Build your own bonds

Access to comprehensive bond forms library

Better engagement through intuitive self-servicing portal

Persona-segmented dashboards for 360-degree review

Reduce fraud using e-signature and e-sealing

using e-signature and e-sealing Flexible APIs for extended connectivity (i.e. LexisNexis, Experian)

Full Claims, Billing, Accounting, Reinsurance, Reporting Capabilities

The PCMS Atlas platform can service all carriers bonding needs whether large or small. As Insurors Indemnity Companies has experienced the ability to expand their reach and provide their independent agent network a real-time solution to quickly quote/bind/issue and administer business from anywhere, anytime.

"Atlas enables us to provide competitive products to the market faster and allow our agency partners to have greater access to the data they need to efficiently serve our common customers" stated Dave Talbert, President & CEO of Insurors Indemnity Companies.

While the surety market continues to evolve, so will the increase demand for stronger surety solutions, and PCMS is committed to providing innovative technology to support this growing market.

"We are excited to continue the evolution of our product suite and provide a truly configurable, comprehensive end-to-end solution for the surety bond market that empowers surety carriers to manage the entire surety lifecycle from a single solution" stated Mark Goldman, CEO for PCMS.

About PCMS

PCMS is a software solution company comprised of individuals with one goal in mind: creating comprehensive, functional, modern applications for the Property & Casualty insurance industry.

PCMS Atlas, is an advanced seamlessly unified all-in-one cloud-based scalable SaaS offering, which includes core components for underwriting and policy administration, claims management, billing, data warehousing and reporting. PCMS serves all lines of business including personal, commercial, surety, specialty, and workers' compensation. Atlas and PCMS are trademarks of Property & Casualty Management Systems, Inc.

