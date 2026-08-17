pc/nametag Launches "BadgeStream" DIY Event Check-In and Badge Printing Software

The company's first software product gives planners at small and mid-size events an on-site check-in and badge printing solution without the need for extra IT support, starting at $499 per event.

VERONA, Wis., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- pc/nametag has officially announced its launch of BadgeStream, a software solution designed to make on-site attendee check-in and badge printing easier. BadgeStream is available now and is primarily catered to small to mid-size events.

BadgeStream is an on-site check-in and badge printing software for meeting and event planners who run their own check-in process. Planners upload an attendee list, set up a badge layout, and print badges on site from a laptop.

The Software Behind Attendee Check-in:

Planners at smaller events generally work between two options: handling check-in by hand or licensing a full event management platform sized for much larger programs. BadgeStream handles check-in and badge printing, nothing more, and it runs without dedicated IT support.

"We have outfitted registration desks with event supplies for decades, and the one piece we never made was the software," says Matt Nick, General Manager at pc/nametag. "Planners kept telling us they wanted the check-in and printing part solved without buying a system built for a conference ten times their size. BadgeStream is that piece."

What is BadgeStream?

BadgeStream is a DIY software tool for meeting and event professionals who need on-site check-in and badge printing without technical complexity.

Planners import an attendee list, pick a badge layout, add merge fields, and produce print-ready badges in a few clicks. Check-ins log as attendees arrive, which removes the manual data entry of marking a printed roster by hand. Attendance reports are available when the event ends.

The interface uses plain language, and onboarding is designed so planners and volunteers can learn the program quickly without the need for specialized training.

What types of events is BadgeStream for?

BadgeStream is built for small to mid-size events, where the cost and scope of enterprise badge printing software can often be difficult to justify.

It serves a range of event types and industries, including meeting management companies, association management companies, healthcare organizations, finance and insurance firms, non-profits, and higher education.

BadgeStream covers check-in and badge printing. It is not a full registration and event management system, and it does not handle session tracking, mobile event apps, or exhibitor management.

How much does BadgeStream cost?

BadgeStream is priced per event based on attendee count.

Up to 250 attendees, $499

Up to 500 attendees, $799

Up to 1,000 attendees, $1,199

Over 1,000 attendees, $1,199 plus $250 for each additional 500

On-site printers and badge stock are available for purchase or rent from pc/nametag.

How does BadgeStream work with on-site badge printing?

BadgeStream pairs with direct thermal badge stock, label stock, and on-site printing hardware, including the pc/nametag thermal printer, the Zebra ZD621, and Brother label printers.

With BadgeStream, pc/nametag supplies the full registration desk from one source. Software, on-site badge printers, direct thermal badge stock and label stock, badges, lanyards, badge holders, and ribbons all come from the same provider for your convenience.

What Planners Are Saying About BadgeStream:

Event professionals who used BadgeStream before launch describe a faster path from attendee list to badge in hand.

"For me, the main selling point is how user-friendly it is. I felt comfortable using it within about five minutes. Hand someone the attendee list and they're ready to go." - Holly S., Meeting Planner, Optometric Alliance Association

"As a planner, you're already concentrated on food and beverages, the attendees, and the content. Printing badges is such a breeze with BadgeStream that it just becomes a check off the list." - Alexa M., Senior Conference Planning Consultant, Finance and Insurance

"We used to pull each name tag, then flip through a long list to check people off by hand. With BadgeStream, we skipped all of that. It checked everyone in and had our data ready at the end. It saves us so much time. I'd tell another planner to just do it." - Jennifer B., Training Director, State Association

"Our old way took almost two hours to stuff two hundred badges. The biggest win was fixing a misspelled name right at the table. You can tear it off and hand over a clean badge in seconds instead of telling someone to come back later." - Dawn W., Lead Meeting Planner, Finance and Insurance

Get a Deeper Look at BadgeStream:

About pc/nametag:

"Hello" starts here! At pc/nametag, we make event networking easier through custom registration products that create connections. We specialize in custom badges, name tags, lanyards, badge ribbons, on-site registration essentials, and on-site check-in and badge printing software.

You can count on us to become a true extension of your events team. Lean on our experts for friendly customer support, unrivaled printing, and seamless badge assembly services. No matter your goals, we work with you to create memorable experiences that bring people together. Learn more at pcnametag.com.

Media Contact

Kindra Evans, pc/nametag, 1 608-291-3156, [email protected], www.pcnametag.com

Kindra Evans, pc/nametag, 1 608-291-3156, [email protected], www.pcnametag.com

SOURCE pc/nametag