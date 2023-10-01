PCS Announces New Office Location in Florida to Expand its 24/7 Technology Services and IT Support

PCS, a leading provider of 24/7 outsourced technology services and IT helpdesk support, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new office in Florida. Located in Sarasota.

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCS, a leading provider of 24/7 outsourced technology services and IT helpdesk support, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new office in Florida. Located in Sarasota, this expansion solidifies PCS's growing national footprint across the Sunshine State.

Since the year 2000, PCS has been a beacon of customer-friendly technology expertise. We are committed to delivering swift, effective solutions for all your technology needs, whether maintaining data security or ensuring your IT systems run smoothly. We have garnered thousands of positive customer reviews due to our focus on exceptional IT customer service.

The new Florida-based office will serve as a local hub for businesses needing dependable, quick-response IT services and support. As a locally owned and operated establishment, PCS aims to maximize uptime, offer proactive monitoring, and sustain client productivity levels. Our broad array of services includes Managed Services, Outsourced IT Helpdesk, Virtual CIO, Rapid Response, Cloud Services, Vendor Management, Asset Management, IT Consulting, and more.

Donna Ward, SVP of PCS-Florida, shares, "PCS is not just another service provider; it's a partnership. Our relationship-centric approach ensures that we provide round-the-clock technology support to keep your systems up and running—and most importantly—secure." With an expansive team of over 200 technology professionals, PCS guarantees that no question will go unanswered, and no issue will remain unresolved.

One of our key differentiators is our LiveLine phone service, which guarantees that customers will reach a live technician within 30 seconds. "We understand the intricacies of small and medium-sized businesses and offer tailor-made technology solutions to support them," adds Donna.

"Our mission is to provide peace of mind by crafting a personalized and trusted technology experience for every customer," Donna elaborates. "Traditional in-house IT teams often face gaps in expertise and periods of unavailability due to vacations or sick days. PCS fills these voids with an expansive, committed team that's always available to serve you."

In short, PCS's unrivaled commitment to customer service makes it your go-to choice for all your IT and technology needs in Florida.

