PCS Partners with New Jersey School Boards Association and Carahsoft to Enhance IT Support for Schools

In addition, PCS is teaming up with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Public Sector IT Solutions Provider™, to further strengthen its service offerings. Carahsoft, known for supporting Federal, State, and Local Government agencies, as well as Education and Healthcare markets, delivers solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators, and consultants, Carahsoft's sales and marketing teams provide industry-leading IT products, services, and training through hundreds of contracts.

Anthony Mongeluzo, President of PCS, commented on the partnership, "We are excited to join forces with the New Jersey School Boards Association and Carahsoft. These partnerships underscore our commitment to enhancing the educational experience through superior IT support. Our customizable IT solutions are designed not just to resolve current issues but to anticipate and mitigate future challenges, ensuring that schools can focus on what they do best — educating."

About PCS:

PCS is a leading Managed Service Provider, delivering expert outsourced IT services and solutions to various sectors, including education. Since its inception, PCS has focused on creating customized IT strategies that enhance operational efficiency and ensure business continuity. Known for their 24/7 support model, PCS prides itself on offering responsive and reliable IT assistance that adapts to the evolving needs of its clients.

About Carahsoft Technology Corp.:

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Public Sector IT Solutions Provider™, supporting Federal, State, and Local Government agencies, as well as Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for their vendor partners, Carahsoft delivers solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience, and more.

