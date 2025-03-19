PCS Selects iJoin to Expand Advisor Access to AMA and Income Solutions

This partnership with iJoin reflects our commitment to empowering advisors and supporting their growth. Post this

The partnership aims to address one of the most pressing challenges in the retirement space today: delivering personalized advice at scale to help drive better plan outcomes. Advisor-managed account offerings integrated with the participant experience makes it easy for people to take meaningful action to reach their financial goals.

According to Scott David, CEO of PCS Retirement, "This partnership with iJoin reflects our commitment to empowering advisors and supporting their growth. By integrating iJoin's innovative technology into our platform, we're able to equip advisors with the tools they need to deliver measurable, scalable outcomes. Together, we're not only making it easier for participants to engage with their retirement planning but also helping advisors differentiate and grow their practices in today's competitive landscape."

This collaboration underscores PCS Retirement's mission to drive innovation while advancing advisor-centric solutions that balance participant retirement success with advisor efficiency.

"We share PCS's commitment to advisor success and sense of urgency to drive innovation," said iJoin CEO, Steve McCoy. "To truly move the needle on retirement sufficiency, we need to connect advisors with scalable, highly effective technology that helps them achieve their business objectives. We're excited to partner with PCS and support their tech-forward, advisor-focused mission.

Since 2020, iJoin has integrated its data-driven, goals-based participant experience with leading providers of managed advice programs, in-plan income, and IRA rollover solutions. Available through more than 50 retirement plan recordkeepers, financial advisors now enjoy unparalleled product choice with which to make informed recommendations based on plan and participant suitability.

About PCS Retirement

PCS Retirement is among the nation's largest independent and conflict-free retirement solution providers in the industry. PCS Retirement offers Recordkeeping services to over 28,000 plans and over 500,000 participants representing $31 billion in retirement assets. PCS allows mutual fund companies, investment managers and other financial institutions to offer leading white label and branded retirement solutions for the complete spectrum of retirement plans and accounts. To learn more, visit pcsretirement.com.

About LDI-MAP, LLC (dba iJoin)

iJoin is a leading retirement plan infrastructure technology partner supporting cost-efficient personalized managed account programs, built-in plan health analytics and reporting tools, financial education and wellness, access to guaranteed income products, and IRA rollovers. We're built to help financial advisors differentiate and win. Learn more at ijoinsuccess.com.

