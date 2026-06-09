PDA Announces Glenn E. Wright is Stepping Down as CEO & President on June 30, 2026; Craig Elliott Assuming Role Effective July 1, 2026

PDA is confident this transition positions the association for continued strength and looks forward to the chapter ahead. Post this

"Leading PDA and ensuring we maintained a clear focus on our members and mission has been an extremely rewarding experience—one I will miss greatly," said Wright.

Wright's legacy speaks for itself. Nearly four decades of commitment to PDA's science and education mission is a remarkable testament to his passion for this organization and the people it serves. PDA is deeply grateful—and pleased—that he will remain connected the organization as CEO Emeritus, supporting the incoming President through the transition.

The Board of Directors undertook a thorough search to identify Wright's successor, and the strength and quality of the candidate pool reflected the respect this organization commands across the industry. Following that process, the Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Elliott as President and CEO, effective July 1, 2026.

Elliott brings a rare combination of scientific depth and financial acumen to the role. A Microbiology graduate of Virginia Tech and MBA graduate of James Madison University, he has held leadership positions at Merck & Co., Covance Laboratories, Genentech and within PDA, spanning both scientific and operational functions. He has been a committed PDA member throughout his career, most recently serving on the PDA Audit Committee while working as a Science Educator in Loudoun County, Virginia. That continued engagement with PDA, even outside of industry, speaks volumes about his dedication to our mission.

Melissa Seymour, Chair of the PDA Board of Directors, offered the following: "The Board conducted a rigorous process, and I am proud of both the depth of candidates we considered and the decision we reached. Craig's background at the intersection of science and education is precisely what PDA stands for. I look forward to partnering with him as he steps into this role, and I know Glenn's continued involvement will ensure a seamless transition for our organization and our members."

Wright added: "I could not be more pleased with the Board's selection of Craig. I look forward to supporting him in every way I can as he steps into this role."

PDA is confident this transition positions the association for continued strength and looks forward to the chapter ahead.

About PDA

The Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) is the leading global provider of science, technology, and regulatory information. PDA creates awareness and understanding of important issues facing the pharma community and delivers high-quality, relevant education to the industry. Since its founding in 1946 as a nonprofit organization, PDA has been committed to developing scientifically sound, practical technical information and expertise to advance pharma manufacturing science and regulation, so members can better serve patients. To learn more, visit PDA.org or follow PDA on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Walter Morris, www.pda.org, 1 3016565900, [email protected], www.pda.org

SOURCE www.pda.org