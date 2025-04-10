PDA Announces Industry and Honor Class of 2024 Award Winners

PDA is proud to recognize these exceptional individuals and teams who continue to drive innovation and excellence within the pharmaceutical industry. Their dedication and hard work have not only advanced scientific and technological progress but also contributed to the improvement of PDA. Post this

PDAFDA JRC Distinguished Service Award: Janet Woodcock

Innovation Award Winners: Joel A. Gresham and Simon J. Dell

Partnership Innovation Award Winners: Duncan Paterson and Michael Herd

ECP Award Winners: Carl Bermingham, Virginia Boldt, and Dr. Adam Thomas

Service Appreciation Award Winners: Austin Caudle, Stephanie Lee, Greg Mills, Siegfried Schmitt, Luis Wenzel, Henry Brush, Anna Gilbert, Jin-Hyun Jeong, Leo Posner, Jane Halpern, Lee Leichter, Morten Munk, Mirko Gabriele, and Stephan Krause.

Honorary Membership Winner: Stephan K. Roenninger, Dr.-Ing

Frederick Carleton Award Winner: Masahiro Akimoto

Gordon Personeus Award Winner: Marcia C. Baroni

Michael Korczynski Award Winner: Richard Denk

Martin VanTrieste Pharmaceutical Science Award Winner: Eva M. Urban

Edward Smith PDA Packaging Science Award Winner: Tony Perry

Distinguished Service Award Winners: Beth Kirschenheiter, Philippe Lauwers, Alessandro Morandotti, Kenneth Paddock, Zhihao (Peter) Qui, PhD, and Takanobu Sugawara, PhD.

Frederick Simon Award Winners: Hans-Joachim Anders, Aline Bauer, Masha Mohammadi, and David Roesti – "A Rapid Sterility Method Using Solid Phase Cytometry for Cell-Based Preparations and Culture Media and Buffers"

PDA Letter Article of the Year Award Winner: Antonio Burazer – "Understanding Japan Quality"

PDA Asia Pacific Appreciation Award Winner: SeungHwan Oh

PDA Europe Appreciation Award Winner: Simone Biel

PDA Chapter of the Year Award Winner: PDA Southeast Chapter

PDA President's Award Winner: Alison Caballero and Stefanie Nebelin

PDA is proud to recognize these exceptional individuals and teams who continue to drive innovation and excellence within the pharmaceutical industry. Their dedication and hard work have not only advanced scientific and technological progress but also contributed to the improvement of PDA. As we celebrate their achievements, we look forward to the continued growth and transformation of the industry in the years to come.

For more information about the PDA's Industry and Honors Awards, please visit https://www.pda.org/membership/pda-industry-and-honor-award-winners.

