PDA Drug Delivery Innovation Award Winners Celebrated Today at Universe of Pre-Filled Syringes Conference

The PDA Drug Delivery Innovation Awards honor groundbreaking advancements that shape the future of bio/pharmaceutical manufacturing Post this

This highly sought award recognizes outstanding achievements in technical innovation. Recipients are celebrated for their significant contributions, which not only advance manufacturing practices but also improve patient outcomes. Earning this award distinguishes individuals and organizations as leaders in their field, reflecting their commitment to pushing the boundaries of drug delivery science and technology.

"Since its inception in 2019, the PDA Drug Delivery Innovation Awards have honored groundbreaking advancements that shape the future of bio/pharmaceutical manufacturing," said Glenn E. Wright, President and CEO of PDA. "The Innovation Award celebrates novel devices, processes, methods, or automation that deliver meaningful value to the industry. The Partnership Innovation Award highlights the power of collaboration in successfully launching new products or significantly enhancing existing ones to improve scalability and impact."

Matthew Keiser, Merck and Marco Rigamonti, Flex developed the next generation electromechanical autoinjector, enabling a smooth and convenient patient treatment experience and empowers health care providers with real-time data. With a smartphone-like large color touch screen, personalized settings, and on-screen, step-by-step guidance, it is easy for patients to use.

Katie Cornish, AstraZeneca and Thomas Grant, Team Consulting developed an interactive digital instruction to support patient onboarding and adherence for the Fasenra autoinjector. The partners saw an opportunity to address this unmet user need and develop an interactive digital set of instructions to supplement the paper instructions for the Fasenra Pen.

