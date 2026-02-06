PDA Introduces the 2026 Board of Directors and Officers

I congratulate Melissa Seymour for assuming the position of PDA Chair and thank Anil Sawant for his leadership in that position over the last two years. -- Glenn Wright Post this

"I congratulate Melissa Seymour for assuming the position of PDA Chair and thank Anil Sawant for his leadership in that position over the last two years," said Glenn Wright, PDA President and CEO. "I also want to welcome Ken Paddock and Jackie Veivia-Panter to the board, following the fall elections."

Completing their board assignments at the end of 2025 were Sue Schniepp (Immediate Past Chair), and Ivy Louis (Board Member). "I want to thank our board members that have completed their terms in 2025 for their many insights and tireless work on the board to ensure PDA stays focused on our mission, our members, and our industry. It is greatly appreciated," said Wright.

The complete 2026 Board of Directors and Officers will be composed of the following volunteers:

Officers

Chair: Melissa Seymour, Eli Lilly

Chair-Elect: Bettine Boltres, West Pharmaceutical Services

Immediate Past Chair: Anil Sawant, Merck & Co.

Treasurer: Emma Ramnarine

Secretary: Marc Glogovsky, ValSource Inc.

Directors

Marcia Baroni, Emergent BioSolutions Inc

Lisa Bennett, LB Consulting Australia Pty Ltd

Cristiana Campa, PhD, GSK

Andrew Chang, PhD, Novo Nordisk

Cylia Chen-Ooi, MA, Amgen

Andrew Hopkins, Lachman Consultants

Amy McDaniel, PhD, Bristol Myers Squibb

Morten Munk FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Ken Paddock, Merz Aesthetics

Brigitte Reutter-Haerle, Vetter Pharma

Osamu Shirokizawa, Life Scientia Ltd.

Jackie Veivia-Panter, Independent Consultant

