PDA Introduces the 2026 Board of Directors and Officers

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PDA is excited to introduce the all-volunteer 2026 Board of Directors and Officers following fall elections by the membership.
The 2026 officers and directors represent pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical businesses of all sizes and areas of competency across the United States, Europe and Asia.
"I congratulate Melissa Seymour for assuming the position of PDA Chair and thank Anil Sawant for his leadership in that position over the last two years," said Glenn Wright, PDA President and CEO. "I also want to welcome Ken Paddock and Jackie Veivia-Panter to the board, following the fall elections."
Completing their board assignments at the end of 2025 were Sue Schniepp (Immediate Past Chair), and Ivy Louis (Board Member). "I want to thank our board members that have completed their terms in 2025 for their many insights and tireless work on the board to ensure PDA stays focused on our mission, our members, and our industry. It is greatly appreciated," said Wright.
The complete 2026 Board of Directors and Officers will be composed of the following volunteers:
Officers
- Chair: Melissa Seymour, Eli Lilly
- Chair-Elect: Bettine Boltres, West Pharmaceutical Services
- Immediate Past Chair: Anil Sawant, Merck & Co.
- Treasurer: Emma Ramnarine
- Secretary: Marc Glogovsky, ValSource Inc.
Directors
- Marcia Baroni, Emergent BioSolutions Inc
- Lisa Bennett, LB Consulting Australia Pty Ltd
- Cristiana Campa, PhD, GSK
- Andrew Chang, PhD, Novo Nordisk
- Cylia Chen-Ooi, MA, Amgen
- Andrew Hopkins, Lachman Consultants
- Amy McDaniel, PhD, Bristol Myers Squibb
- Morten Munk FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies
- Ken Paddock, Merz Aesthetics
- Brigitte Reutter-Haerle, Vetter Pharma
- Osamu Shirokizawa, Life Scientia Ltd.
- Jackie Veivia-Panter, Independent Consultant
