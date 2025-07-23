PDA Partners with Quality Champions to Foster the Next Generation of Quality Professionals

We are thrilled to partner with Quality Champions for Life to support their mission of preparing the next generation of quality professionals. This collaboration aligns perfectly with PDA's commitment to advancing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical science and regulation. Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with Quality Champions for Life to support their mission of preparing the next generation of quality professionals. This collaboration aligns perfectly with PDA's commitment to advancing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical science and regulation. By volunteering as instructors, graders, and mentors, our members have a unique opportunity to make a meaningful impact on students' lives and the future of our industry," said Trevor Swan, Sr. Director, Membership & Chapters at PDA.

Volunteer Opportunities for PDA Members

PDA members are invited to support this initiative through various volunteer opportunities:

Teaching: Volunteers can teach live online or in-person classes, sharing their expertise and personal experiences with students. Course materials are provided, allowing volunteers to focus on delivering engaging and informative lessons.

Grading: Volunteers can dedicate a few hours each week to grading students' work throughout the semester, using provided answer keys to ensure consistency and fairness.

Mentoring: Volunteers can mentor students by meeting for a single two-hour session, with the option to continue the mentorship beyond that if desired. This provides students with valuable guidance and insights from experienced professionals.

To be considered for these opportunities, candidates must be PDA members. This partnership not only benefits students but also allows PDA members to give back to the community and contribute to the development of future quality professionals.

For more information about the partnership and volunteer opportunities, please visit the call for volunteers page (https://www.pda.org/membership/pda-volunteer-opportunities/opportunity-details/be-a-pda-quality-champion) or contact Trevor Swan at PDA.

About PDA

The Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) is a leading global provider of science, technology, and regulatory information and education for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical community. PDA's mission is to advance pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical science and regulation so members can better serve patients.

About Quality Champions for Life

Quality Champions for Life is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preparing the next generation of students to be champions of quality products, processes, and systems. The organization offers a Quality Science education program that is free for students and partners with universities to deliver high-quality courses.

