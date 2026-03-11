PDA Publishes Revised Technical Report No. 56: A Clear, Phase Appropriate Roadmap for GMP Compliant Development of Biological Drug Substances

"This revision of Technical Report No. 56 will be a great resource to support the industry's focus on GMP compliance and aid companies in balancing compliance expectations with manufacturing operations," PDA Sr. Director of Scientific and Regulatory Affairs Josh Eaton said. Post this

The revised TR-56 outlines a GMP‑compliant, phase‑appropriate quality management system (QMS) spanning preclinical development through clinical phases and commercial readiness. It emphasizes what must be in place at each stage of development—without imposing commercial‑phase expectations prematurely—helping organizations avoid the costly misapplication of standards that can dilute resources and slow progress in early phases.

Examples throughout TR 56 illustrate generally accepted expectations of ICH Members for clinical drug substance manufacturing and process validation, offering practical insight into how quality systems and controls should scale as development advances. While focused on biological drug substance, the guidance also highlights upstream activities—such as research, development, and toxicity testing—that, while not strictly GMP, are critical to ensuring patient safety and building a robust foundation for later‑stage manufacturing and regulatory success.

Technical Report No. 56 (Revised 2026) is intended for a broad audience, including academic institutions, start‑ups, virtual companies, and established manufacturers. By promoting science‑ and risk‑based decision-making, the report equips organizations to plan, implement, and execute development programs that are both efficient and compliant—helping to bring biological therapies to patients without unnecessary delay

The revised report is now available through PDA's publication channels and is currently free to current members. It sells for $325.00 for nonmembers on PDA's Bookstore.

