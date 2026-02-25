PDA Week 2026 Marks a Milestone Moment for the Global Pharmaceutical Community

PDA Week 2026 reflects what we have worked to advance for 80 years—bringing people, science, and regulation together in a way that supports the advancement of pharma manufacturing. -- Glenn Wright Post this

PDA Week 2026 will feature a wide range of interactive formats, including roundtables, MiniWorkshops and MiniTraining Courses, as well as fast-paced lightning talks. These sessions are complemented by structured and informal opportunities for professional exchange, allowing attendees to engage directly with presenters, subject-matter experts, and peers. Training Courses, as well as fast-paced lightning talks. These sessions are complemented by structured and informal opportunities for professional exchange, allowing attendees to engage directly with presenters, subject-matter experts, and peers.

The Exhibit Hall will host exhibitors, sponsors, and scientific posters, serving as a central hub for discussion and discovery throughout the week. Additional programming includes Technical Report Live (TRL) watch parties, which provide a collaborative forum for engaging with PDA technical guidance, and scheduled opportunities for one-on-one interaction with presenters.

Networking remains a core element of PDA Week. Social events, including Monday evening's Opening Reception, are designed to support relationship building across disciplines, organizations, and regions, reinforcing PDA Week's role as an annual point of connection for the pharmaceutical community.

The keynote address will be delivered by Edward Hoffman, PhD, CEO of Knowledge Strategies, LLC, and former NASA Chief Knowledge Officer. His presentation, "The Smart Mission: NASA's Lessons for Managing Knowledge, People, and Projects," will draw on lessons from NASA's approach to knowledge management, leadership, and complex project execution. Dr. Hoffman spent 33 years at NASA, where he served as the agency's first Chief Knowledge Officer and founded the NASA Academy of Program/Project and Engineering Leadership. He also played a key role in developing the NASA Strategic Management and Governance Handbook following the Columbia Shuttle accident. He currently serves as a Strategic Advisor to the Project Management Institute and is a Senior Lecturer in Columbia University's M.S. in Information and Knowledge Strategy program and is the co‑author of The Smart Mission (MIT Press, 2022).

By combining technical depth, regulatory insight, and opportunities for professional exchange, PDA Week 2026 underscores PDA's longstanding role in advancing pharmaceutical science and quality while supporting the evolving needs of the global industry.

Press passes are available.

About The Parenteral Drug Association

The Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) is the leading global provider of science, technology, and regulatory information. PDA creates awareness and understanding of important issues facing the pharma community and delivers high-quality, relevant education to the industry. Since its founding in 1946 as a nonprofit organization, PDA has been committed to developing scientifically sound, practical technical information and expertise to advance pharma manufacturing science and regulation, so members can better serve patients.

Media Contact

Walter Morris, www.pda.org, 1 3016565900, [email protected], www.pda.org

SOURCE www.pda.org