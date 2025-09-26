PDA/ANSI Standard on Mycoplasma Reduction Filtration Receives Complete Recognition Status by U.S. FDA CBER

This recognition affirms the valuable effort of the many volunteer experts who took time outside their regular careers to develop the standard. Post this

"The inclusion of this standard in FDA's database reflects its alignment with regulatory expectations and its utility in ensuring product safety and quality," said PDA President/CEO Glenn Wright. "This recognition affirms the valuable effort of the many volunteer experts who took time outside their regular careers to develop the standard. I would like to personally thank each of them for this job well done!"

FDA's decision marks another milestone in PDA's commitment to advancing science-based standards for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries. PDA/ANSI Standard 05-2021 joins other PDA-developed standards recognized by FDA, further solidifying PDA's role as a trusted standards developing organization.

