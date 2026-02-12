PDCflow Launches "Signature Facilitator" Model to Help Software Companies Turn eSignatures into Recurring Revenue

"With PDCflow's white-labeled esignatures, your company can own the entire customer relationship, delivering a unified experience while generating much higher margins on esignature vs industry standard referral models." Ed Bills, COO, PDCflow. Post this

PDCflow is flipping this traditional system by offering the esignature infrastructure while letting platforms become the merchant of record. Businesses now keep the majority of the profit generated. With this SignFac model, software vendors turn esignature into a high-margin revenue source.

"With white-labeled esignatures, your company can own the entire customer relationship, delivering a unified experience while generating much higher margins on esignature vs industry standard referral models." Ed Bills, COO, PDCflow.

Key features of the PDCflow Embedded eSignature solution include:

The Signature Facilitator Model: Similar to a Payment Facilitator (PayFac), this allows software platforms to embed and monetize esignature functionality without building and maintaining the core infrastructure.

Full White-Label Control: Companies can maintain complete brand consistency, keeping customers inside their own platform with 100% white-labeled embedded workflows.

Monetization Flexibility: Platforms maintain control of fee design to fit their business model.

Seamless Integration: With modern open APIs, developers can quickly embed esignature functionality into applications.

Adding Embedded eSignatures with PDCflow increases Net Revenue Retention (NRR) and customer lifetime value (LTV), and reduces churn risk.

Is your software company ready to take control of esignature workflows within your platform? For more information call 1-877-732-4814 or see: https://www.pdcflow.com/embedded-esignature-integration/

About PDCflow:

PDCflow's agreement-to-cash software centralizes documents, esignatures, payments, and customer records, so offices move from approval to billing without friction.

Based in Ogden, Utah, PDCflow provides the infrastructure for ISVs to scale, automate complex workflows, and generate revenue in a single, white-labeled experience.

For more information: https://www.pdcflow.com/

