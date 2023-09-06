PDHI's Health Risk Assessment Data Now Part of VBA's Advanced Analytics Platform for Population Health Management

"Health risk assessment data unlocks real-time insights that empower health plans to target interventions earlier, without the delay created by solely using a historical claims-based-data model," said Jennifer Jolley, CEO and president of PDHI. Tweet this

"Health risk assessment data is a goldmine of information for healthcare payers and brokers that is often siloed away from the rest of their data," said Michael Clayton, CEO and president of VBA. "By incorporating this information into our VBAnalytics solution, we are giving our customers a powerful tool that helps them take early action to improve population health and manage healthcare costs."

Payers can use powerful reporting and filters to drill down into the predicted spend, social determinants of health, and future risk modeling of a given member population. Payers can then leverage these insights to create evidence-based programs to target specific health risks and lifestyle behaviors, track and measure the effectiveness of established programs, and make more personalized recommendations to groups and members.

"Health risk assessment data unlocks real-time insights that empower health plans to target interventions earlier, without the delay created by solely using a historical claims-based-data model," said Jennifer Jolley, CEO and president of PDHI. "By integrating this leading data set into the VBAnalytics platform, VBA customers have access to an out-of-the-box solution, providing them a more relevant and deeper understanding of their members."

About PDHI

PDHI is a software organization that develops and distributes the ConXus Platform to support population health management, point of care, and wellness programs. With a 25-year track record of success, PDHI is trusted by hundreds of companies including health plans, wellness providers, and large employers across the United States. Learn more at pdhi.com.

About VBA

VBA is a proactive, leading-edge software design company providing comprehensive solutions to the insurance industry. Uniquely delivered on a secure, cloud-based platform, VBA provides one common architecture for all benefit administration. Our software development process focuses on continuous improvement to address market demands and ever-changing industry requirements. This empowers our clients to focus on business strategy and growth while streamlining their operations. Learn more at vbasoftware.com.

Media Contact

Christina Illuzzi, PDHI, 1 5154408368, [email protected], www.pdhi.com

SOURCE PDHI