PDi Communication Systems, Inc. Introduces a Patent-Pending Android(TM) 15 TV Box

Ohio-based PDi Communication Systems, Inc. has added a new entry to its portfolio of smart hospital room solutions. The company's new, healthcare-grade TV Box comes with 8 GB RAM and an upgradeable Android 15 operating system.
SPRINGBORO, Ohio, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PDi Communication Systems, Inc., the largest U.S. maker of hospital TVs since 1980, has launched a patent-pending, UL-Listed healthcare-grade TV Box. This is the company's response to calls by hospitals wanting to retrofit their existing TVs and offer patients a smart hospital room experience.
The TV Box is UL-Listed for healthcare, which means it meets the high safety and performance demands of healthcare settings. The device runs on Android 15 and therefore has a more modern, secure, and upgradeable platform than many consumer-grade set-top boxes.
Other features include 8 GB RAM which improves the stability and uptime of services such as IPTV, WebView content for virtual care, and network operations. Customers can also subscribe to GENiO, PDi's cloud-based device management tool designed to provide patient entertainment and education while allowing staff to remotely configure, manage, and control both TV and OS system functionality.
"We always aim to design our products around the needs of healthcare facilities and patients," said Glen Rocco, PDi's Director of Business Development. "Our TV Box allows customers using PDi-built K-Series TVs, medVUE displays, or existing in-room TVs to retrofit their devices and provide GENiO-powered entertainment and information to patients."
The PDi TV Box also has the following patent-pending features:
- Built-in RF Tuner and IPTV player, which allows hospitals to use existing coax/RF infrastructure while also supporting newer IP-based content delivery.
- Built-in pillow speaker port, which allows private listening to music, movies, and other content, reducing noise on patient floors.
- Dual video output feature, which allows the TV Box to support secondary displays, such as digital whiteboards and signage.
Learn more at https://www.pdiarm.com/products/pdi-tv-box
About PDi Communication Systems, Inc. Ohio-based PDi Communication Systems, Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of healthcare-grade patient televisions and display solutions. Founded in 1980, PDi's products are designed and built exclusively for the healthcare industry to ensure safety, reliability, and seamless integration with leading healthcare technologies. Learn more at https://www.pdiarm.com.
Android is a trademark of Google LLC.
Media Contact
Cat Saettel, PDi Communication Systems, Inc., 1 8006289870 244, [email protected], https://www.pdiarm.com/
SOURCE PDi Communication Systems, Inc.
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