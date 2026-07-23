PDi Communication Systems, Inc. Introduces a Patent-Pending Android(TM) 15 TV Box

"Our TV Box allows customers using PDi-built K-Series TVs, medVUE displays, or existing in-room TVs to retrofit their devices and provide GENiO-powered entertainment and information to patients." Post this

Other features include 8 GB RAM which improves the stability and uptime of services such as IPTV, WebView content for virtual care, and network operations. Customers can also subscribe to GENiO, PDi's cloud-based device management tool designed to provide patient entertainment and education while allowing staff to remotely configure, manage, and control both TV and OS system functionality.

"We always aim to design our products around the needs of healthcare facilities and patients," said Glen Rocco, PDi's Director of Business Development. "Our TV Box allows customers using PDi-built K-Series TVs, medVUE displays, or existing in-room TVs to retrofit their devices and provide GENiO-powered entertainment and information to patients."

The PDi TV Box also has the following patent-pending features:

Built-in RF Tuner and IPTV player, which allows hospitals to use existing coax/RF infrastructure while also supporting newer IP-based content delivery.

Built-in pillow speaker port, which allows private listening to music, movies, and other content, reducing noise on patient floors.

Dual video output feature, which allows the TV Box to support secondary displays, such as digital whiteboards and signage.

Learn more at https://www.pdiarm.com/products/pdi-tv-box

About PDi Communication Systems, Inc. Ohio-based PDi Communication Systems, Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of healthcare-grade patient televisions and display solutions. Founded in 1980, PDi's products are designed and built exclusively for the healthcare industry to ensure safety, reliability, and seamless integration with leading healthcare technologies. Learn more at https://www.pdiarm.com.

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Media Contact

Cat Saettel, PDi Communication Systems, Inc., 1 8006289870 244, [email protected], https://www.pdiarm.com/

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SOURCE PDi Communication Systems, Inc.