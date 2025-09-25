PDi Communication Systems, Inc. Receives Epic Toolbox Designation for Bedside TV Hardware

"PDi's inclusion in the Epic Toolbox gives hospital partners the confidence that they are choosing a proven, pre-vetted solution to deliver meaningful health information and virtual care directly to the patient's bedside" Post this

All-in-One Android Solution: A single device for both patient entertainment and secure access to health information.

Virtual Care Ready: The platform is built to enable seamless virtual care, including video consultations and virtual nursing.

Cloud-Based Management: Our GENiO™ powered remote device management system allows for easy app updates, ensuring the system is always current.

Integrated Entertainment: Features include a built-in RF TV tuner, IPTV player, games, and relaxation content.

Easy Patient Control: An integrated, plug-and-play pillow speaker jack provides familiar and easy patient navigation.

PDi's A-Series Smart TVs are designed specifically for the healthcare environment, ensuring safety, reliability, and ease of use. This integration represents a significant advancement in patient engagement technology, empowering hospitals to provide a patient-centered smart room experience.

"PDi's inclusion in the Epic Toolbox gives hospital partners the confidence that they are choosing a proven, pre-vetted solution to deliver meaningful health information and virtual care directly to the patient's bedside. We are committed to providing healthcare facilities with innovative solutions that enhance patient experience." said Marisa Vilardo, Director of Product Management, Sales & Marketing. "Our proven integration with Epic MyChart Bedside TV allows hospitals to leverage their investment and deliver a more personalized and engaging care experience."

Learn more at https://showroom.epic.com/Listing?id=2488

Epic and MyChart are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

About PDi Communication Systems, Inc. Ohio-based PDi Communication Systems, Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of healthcare-grade patient televisions and display solutions. Founded in 1980, PDi's products are designed and built exclusively for the healthcare industry to ensure safety, reliability, and seamless integration with leading healthcare technologies. Learn more at https://www.pdiarm.com.

