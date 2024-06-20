PDQ Selects GRUBBRR as In-Store Self-Ordering Technology Provider

New Partnership Allows PDQ to Enhance Commitment to Quality and Service

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PDQ Chicken, the award-winning fast-casual chain famous for its fresh and flavorful chicken tenders across 53 locations, announced today that they have launched a new partnership with GRUBBRR, a cutting-edge provider of self-ordering technology, to serve as the their in-store self-ordering kiosk provider. Samsung Kiosks powered by GRUBBRR have been rolled out to all states PDQ operates in, including Florida, North Carolina, New York and New Jersey in a three-phase rollout, which began in April and was finalized in early June.

In August of 2023, PDQ launched a pilot program with GRUBBRR to test the effectiveness of its self-ordering technology in decreasing operating costs, minimizing dependency on labor, increasing revenue, and providing guests with a better overall experience. Throughout the pilot, the Samsung Kiosk powered by GRUBBRR met all success/satisfaction benchmarks by exceeding usage expectations, increasing average ticket, and creating operational efficiencies. Following the successful pilot, PDQ selected GRUBBRR as their exclusive self-ordering technology provider.

"We are thrilled to partner with GRUBBRR to enhance the guest experience at PDQ," said Kep Sweeney, CEO of PDQ. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to innovation. By implementing GRUBBRR's self-ordering technology, we are excited to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and embrace digital solutions to meet the evolving needs of our guests."

"PDQ is a forward-thinking brand, implementing digital technologies to further their mission of providing the highest quality of service and food to their guests," said Sam Zietz, CEO of GRUBBRR. "With our technology, PDQ restaurants will be able to create operational efficiencies that help streamline the ordering process and enhance the customer experience, while simultaneously increasing revenue."

The Samsung Kiosk integrates seamlessly into existing point-of-sale (POS) systems, thereby enabling data flow through existing integrations. PDQ is able to use POS reporting features from the enterprise portal to tie the performance against the set KPIs and benchmarks for success.

To learn more about GRUBBRR's suite of restaurant technology solutions and the company's work with PDQ, visit grubbrr.com/case-studies/pdq-chicken/.

About GRUBBRR

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, GRUBBRR is the leader in self-ordering technologies that are revolutionizing the way commerce is transacted. GRUBBRR's award-winning ecosystem, which includes kiosks, smart lockers, kitchen display systems, order progress boards, digital menu signage, mobile ordering, POS, online ordering, and more, are proven to help businesses maximize revenue, decrease labor costs, and improve the consumer experience. With solutions that are adaptable and beneficial to a multitude of businesses, GRUBBRR powers both enterprise-level and small and medium businesses across verticals such as quick-service restaurants, fast casual restaurants, stadiums, movie theatres, casinos, micro-markets, retail, and more. To learn more about GRUBBRR and its products, visit https://grubbrr.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

About PDQ

Founded in 2011, award-winning PDQ - "People Dedicated to Quality" - offers chef-driven recipes and mindful ingredients typically found in a fine casual restaurant with the value, speed and convenience of the fast food and fast casual segment. Outback Steakhouse co-founder Bob Basham and MVP Holdings CEO Nick Reader are the two principal owners of PDQ. Beloved throughout the Southeast and now beyond for its famous hand-breaded chicken tenders and signature sauces, PDQ also crafts delicious sandwiches and salads fresh in store, every day. PDQ is committed to creating deep roots in its local communities and has given over $6 million in dollars and in-kind donations to local charities, schools, and organizations since its inception. On October 30, 2011, the original PDQ restaurant opened its doors in Tampa (FL) and the concept now has 53 locations throughout Florida, New Jersey, New York and North Carolina. For more information, visit http://www.eatPDQ.com.

