PDS Optical Announces Groundbreaking Eyewear Manufacturing Innovation

"The Perfect Drying System transformed our workflow," said Sean Loosen, CEO of PDS Optical. "By identifying a gap and building a custom solution from the ground up, Ellis has allowed us to deliver faster, more reliable service to our nation's Veterans while maintaining the high-quality standards they deserve."

ABOUT THE PERFECT DRYING SYSTEM

The Perfect Drying System is a custom, black aluminum device designed to attach dynamically to existing conveyor lines. Because the system dries lenses to such a high standard, jobs now flow directly via conveyor to the edging station, minimizing the risk of breakage.

The PDS utilizes a sophisticated combination of advanced sensors, robotics, and compressed air to automate a process that previously required human intervention. The invention has enabled PDS Optical to reallocate two full-time employees (the equivalent of 80 hours per week) to other vital areas of need.

The PDS system manages the end-to-end drying and quality check of optical lenses through a multistep, automated process:

Dual-Surface Drying: The system uses targeted air lines to dry both the top and underside of lenses. A robotic gantry arm lifts the lenses from their tray and performs multiple passes over air lines to ensure thorough moisture removal.

Automated Opacity Verification: After drying, the system places lenses on a reflector plate where high-precision opacity sensors detect defects such as scuffs, unpolished areas, or leftover tape residue.

Color-Coded Error Signaling: If issues are detected, the system immediately signals technicians via a status light system that changes to yellow or red, then displays specific error codes on a control screen.

Intelligent Tray Management: Using photoelectric and vacuum sensors, the machine ensures every lens is accounted for and is successfully returned to its tray before allowing the conveyor to move to the next order.

MISSON-DRIVEN INNOVATION

By automating these critical steps, PDS Optical has achieved remarkable operational improvements. The company recently celebrated making over 1.7 million pairs of glasses, and the Perfect Drying System was instrumental in reaching that incredible milestone.

The PACT Act provides Veterans greater access to eyecare, leading to increased demand for eyewear. The Perfect Drying System will help PDS Optical fulfill this need.

The Perfect Drying System follows Cassity's previous technical achievements, including custom airline systems and robotic integrations, reinforcing PDS Optical's position as a leader in eyewear excellence.

The innovation enhances efficiency, reduces costs, and maintains the highest quality standards. The invention has not only helped PDS Optical strengthen its operations, but it has also allowed them to continue to provide Veterans with affordable, high-quality eyewear with pride, dignity, and service. These innovative contributions cement the company's reputation as the manufacturing eyewear capital of Kentucky.

About PDS Optical: Founded in 1998, PDS Optical is a leading provider of high-quality prescription eyewear to Veterans enrolled in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare system. Headquartered in Louisville, Ky., PDS Optical is a service-disabled, Veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) dedicated to serving our nation's Veterans with pride, dignity, and exceptional service. Learn more at pdsoptical.com.

