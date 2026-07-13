PDS Optical Launches National Survey to Discover the Impact of Digital Screens on Veterans' Vision

PDS Optical is pioneering a new front in Veteran healthcare with the launch of the Pulse on Digital Strain Survey. This first-of-its-kind initiative is specifically designed to uncover how modern screen time affects the vision health of the Veteran community, a population previously overlooked in digital eye strain research. As a leader in the VA prescription eyewear market, PDS Optical is committed to using these insights to develop specialized vision solutions for those who served. Veterans are encouraged to take action today by completing the confidential, five-minute survey to help define the future of their vision care.
LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PDS Optical today announced the launch of its Pulse on Digital Strain Survey, a groundbreaking research initiative dedicated to understanding how daily digital screen use affects the vision health of America's Veterans.
In today's digital world, where smartphones, tablets, computers, and televisions dominate daily life, screen time and its impact on eye health has become a growing concern. The primary goal of this research is to establish a clear initial understanding of digital consumption trends among Veterans and how those habits correlate with reported eye strain, fatigue, or vision changes.
PDS Optical manages approximately 80 percent of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' (VA) prescription eyewear market nationwide, making it the perfect fit to conduct this research.
While numerous public health studies in recent years have documented the impact of digital screens on the eyesight of children, students, and younger digital natives, virtually no targeted research exists looking specifically at America's Veteran population. PDS Optical is launching this initiative to close that gap and ensure our heroes are not left out of the conversation on modern vision health.
"We're calling all Veterans, regardless of age, military branch, or era of service, to participate in this survey," said PDS Optical CEO Sean Loosen. "Veterans' daily screen habits and vision health are critical data points. This survey will inform our ongoing research into specialized eyewear solutions engineered for the specific lifestyle demands of those who bravely served our nation."
Veterans can make their experience count by taking the five-minute, confidential Pulse on Digital Strain Survey online to help shape the future of Veterans' vision care in a digital world.
About PDS Optical: Founded in 1998, PDS Optical is a leading provider of high-quality prescription eyewear to Veterans enrolled in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare system. Headquartered in Louisville, Ky., PDS Optical is a service-disabled, Veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) dedicated to serving our nation's Veterans with pride, dignity, and exceptional service. Learn more at pdsoptical.com.
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SOURCE PDS Optical
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