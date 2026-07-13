PDS Optical Launches National Survey to Discover the Impact of Digital Screens on Veterans' Vision

"We're calling all Veterans, regardless of age, military branch, or era of service, to participate in this survey," said PDS Optical CEO Sean Loosen. Post this

PDS Optical manages approximately 80 percent of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' (VA) prescription eyewear market nationwide, making it the perfect fit to conduct this research.

While numerous public health studies in recent years have documented the impact of digital screens on the eyesight of children, students, and younger digital natives, virtually no targeted research exists looking specifically at America's Veteran population. PDS Optical is launching this initiative to close that gap and ensure our heroes are not left out of the conversation on modern vision health.

"We're calling all Veterans, regardless of age, military branch, or era of service, to participate in this survey," said PDS Optical CEO Sean Loosen. "Veterans' daily screen habits and vision health are critical data points. This survey will inform our ongoing research into specialized eyewear solutions engineered for the specific lifestyle demands of those who bravely served our nation."

Veterans can make their experience count by taking the five-minute, confidential Pulse on Digital Strain Survey online to help shape the future of Veterans' vision care in a digital world.

About PDS Optical: Founded in 1998, PDS Optical is a leading provider of high-quality prescription eyewear to Veterans enrolled in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare system. Headquartered in Louisville, Ky., PDS Optical is a service-disabled, Veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) dedicated to serving our nation's Veterans with pride, dignity, and exceptional service. Learn more at pdsoptical.com.

Media Contact

Tory Hyde, Evocati Public Relations, 1 5712396847, [email protected], https://www.evocatillc.com/

SOURCE PDS Optical