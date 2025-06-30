PE-Backed Quick Roofing Selects AccuLynx to Optimize Operations and Accelerate Growth

"We are incredibly proud to welcome one of the largest roofing contractors in America to AccuLynx," said Michael Stein, CEO of AccuLynx. "This partnership underscores our commitment to providing roofing contractors with best-in-class technology." Post this

"AccuLynx was the clear choice to help us elevate our business capabilities," said Eric Armstrong, CEO of Quick Roofing. "It's been known as the industry's gold standard for many years. We're excited to leverage AccuLynx's powerful features as we continue to scale our operations and expand into new markets." Armstrong continued, "AccuLynx will ensure that we will maintain the outstanding reputation we've built over the last 40 years and continue to deliver high-quality services to our customers."

"We are incredibly proud to welcome one of the largest roofing contractors in America to AccuLynx," said Michael Stein, CEO of AccuLynx. "This partnership underscores our commitment to providing roofing contractors with best-in-class technology that drives operational excellence and sustainable growth. We are confident that AccuLynx will be a powerful asset for Quick Roofing as they continue to deliver exceptional service and expand their market presence."

The AccuLynx platform offers a comprehensive suite of CRM tools specifically developed around the needs and workflows of roofing contractors, including seamless job estimation to order, purpose-built project management and job costing, scheduling and crew communication, advanced reporting and analytics, customizable automations, as well as an impressive list of uniquely developed integrations. These capabilities are designed to help roofing companies eliminate manual processes, reduce errors, improve accuracy, and improve profitability. With the implementation of AccuLynx already underway, both companies anticipate fast realization of these benefits.

About Quick Roofing

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, Quick Roofing is a leading residential and commercial provider of roof repair and replacement, new roof installation, solar panel installation, and other exterior home services. Serving a wide range of national and local customers across the Southwest, Southeast and Great Plains, the company has established an outstanding brand reputation for business integrity, customer service and quality. For more information, visit www.quickroofing.com.

About AccuLynx

AccuLynx is the leading cloud-based business management system for roofing companies. It offers a comprehensive suite of tools to manage every aspect of a roofing business, from lead generation and estimating to project management, invoicing, and reporting. Recognized as a roofing CRM software pioneer, AccuLynx has helped thousands of contractors streamline operations and grow their businesses with cutting-edge technology, industry-leading integrations, and unparalleled support. For more information, visit www.acculynx.com.

Media Contact

Katie Badeusz, AccuLynx, 1 6084733800, [email protected], www.acculynx.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE AccuLynx