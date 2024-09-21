PEAC Institute Launches "24 Hour Pause for Peace: A Global Concert"

"Now, we need companies, government entities, other nonprofits and donors who care about our cause for peace to join us in lifting up the biggest event of this generation." Post this

"It has been 40 years since Live Aid and We Are the World historically unified and changed the world through music," said Rebecca Irby, president and CEO of PEAC Institute. "With our planet riddled with post-pandemic fatigue, climate chaos, unsettling wars and more, we believe it is time to create a new trajectory for humanity by inviting everyone around the globe to a 24 hour pause for peace to enjoy the sounds of music and feel the transformative power of human connection," Irby explained.

Additionally, 24 Hour Pause for Peace plans to amass more than 100 million ambassadors to sign an appeal to the United Nations calling for a 24 hour ceasefire during the children's concerts and commercial music events. All countries are welcome to participate with no exceptions. One of Pause for Peace's core beliefs is everyone has the right to be equally respected and heard, particularly in collectively calling for peace.

"Achieving this ambitious global endeavor requires the support and participation from the most impactful brands, organizations, and influential leaders, artists and celebrities," said Jennifer McKenna, 24 Hour Pause for Peace CEO.

Pause for Peace is a $165 million global initiative. Currently, it is in its first phase of raising seed capital through consumer brand-aligned sponsorships and private donors. Funding for the program is tax-deductible through PEAC's 501(c)(3) status.

"We have assembled an exceptional executive team of change agents in entertainment, production, consumer marketing, charitable development and global security to make this extraordinary, worldwide peace event happen." McKenna added. "Now, we need companies, government entities, other nonprofits and donors who care about our cause for peace to join us in lifting up the biggest event of this generation." To become involved in 24 Hour Pause for Peace: A Global Concert as a sponsor, partner or donor, sign up to be an Ambassador, or for more information, go to www.24hourpauseforpeace.org.

About PEAC Institute

PEAC Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States. PEAC stands for peace, education, art and communication. It was formed in 2016 through a campaign with partner organization, International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), which garnered a 2017 Nobel Peace Prize. PEAC now holds special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations and has a global presence working with countries and territories worldwide to reach the most marginalized youth through art and communication activities to help them explore and express. For more information on PEAC Institute, go to www.peacinstitute.org.

Media Contact

Chadwick Boyd, Pause for Peace, 1 4046060611, [email protected], www.24hourpauseforpeace.org

SOURCE Pause for Peace