Peace Medical Announces New Chapter Focused on Elevated Patient Care and Expanded Healthcare Services

Peace Medical is entering a new chapter in healthcare with a strong focus on improving patient outcomes, enhancing customer service, and expanding access to high-quality care throughout South Florida. Guided by a renewed vision for growth and innovation, the practice is strengthening its role as a trusted provider of mental health, addiction medicine, and primary care services. This transition includes updated management systems, an expanded medical team, and a deeper commitment to compassionate, patient-centered care. Throughout this evolution, Peace Medical remains dedicated to creating a professional, welcoming environment where every patient feels supported, respected, and confident in the care they receive.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peace Medical is entering a new era of healthcare focused on improving patient outcomes, strengthening customer service, and expanding access to high-quality medical care across South Florida. With a renewed vision for growth and innovation, the practice is positioning itself as a leading center of excellence for mental health, addiction medicine, and primary care.
This new era means moving forward with updated management systems, a bigger and enhanced medical team, and a stronger commitment to delivering compassionate, patient-centered healthcare in a professional and welcoming environment. During this transition, Peace Medical remains focused on ensuring patients feel supported, respected, and confident in the quality of service they receive.
As part of its renewed direction, the practice is also strengthening operational systems and customer service standards to create a smoother, more responsive experience for patients at every stage of care. By enhancing internal processes, communication systems, scheduling efficiency, and service coordination, Peace Medical is reinforcing its focus on reliability, professionalism, and long-term community care. This forward-looking approach reflects the organization's commitment to rebuilding trust, improving consistency, and establishing a stronger foundation for high-quality medical support.
"Our focus is on the future," said the Peace Medical leadership team. "This new chapter is about elevating the patient experience, strengthening healthcare services, and continuing to serve the community with compassion and integrity." Maintaining patient confidentiality and creating a judgment-free environment remain central priorities for the practice.
The respected healthcare practice, under new ownership, offers a wide range of healthcare services, including:
- Primary Care & General Medicine
- Mental Health & Addiction Treatment
- Home Detox Programs
- Medical Weight Control Programs
For over 25 years, Peace Medical has served Oakland Park and the greater Broward County community with accessible healthcare services. Following the retirement of founder Dr. James Milne, the practice continues moving forward under new ownership focused on strengthening care standards, expanding services, and supporting the evolving needs of the community.
About Peace Medical
Peace Medical is a South Florida healthcare practice dedicated to providing compassionate, patient-centered medical services in Primary Care, Mental Health, Addiction Medicine, Home Detox Programs, and Medical Weight Control. Located in Oakland Park, Florida, the practice focuses on accessible, confidential, and individualized care designed to improve long-term patient health and well-being. Learn more at https://peacemedicalfla.com/.
Media Contact
Gabriela Sierra, Peace Medical, 1 954-280-9977, [email protected], https://peacemedicalfla.com/
SOURCE Peace Medical
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