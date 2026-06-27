Peace Medical Announces New Chapter Focused on Elevated Patient Care and Expanded Healthcare Services

This new chapter is about elevating the patient experience, strengthening healthcare services, and continuing to serve the community with compassion and integrity. Post this

As part of its renewed direction, the practice is also strengthening operational systems and customer service standards to create a smoother, more responsive experience for patients at every stage of care. By enhancing internal processes, communication systems, scheduling efficiency, and service coordination, Peace Medical is reinforcing its focus on reliability, professionalism, and long-term community care. This forward-looking approach reflects the organization's commitment to rebuilding trust, improving consistency, and establishing a stronger foundation for high-quality medical support.

"Our focus is on the future," said the Peace Medical leadership team. "This new chapter is about elevating the patient experience, strengthening healthcare services, and continuing to serve the community with compassion and integrity." Maintaining patient confidentiality and creating a judgment-free environment remain central priorities for the practice.

The respected healthcare practice, under new ownership, offers a wide range of healthcare services, including:

Primary Care & General Medicine

Mental Health & Addiction Treatment

Home Detox Programs

Medical Weight Control Programs

For over 25 years, Peace Medical has served Oakland Park and the greater Broward County community with accessible healthcare services. Following the retirement of founder Dr. James Milne, the practice continues moving forward under new ownership focused on strengthening care standards, expanding services, and supporting the evolving needs of the community.

About Peace Medical

Peace Medical is a South Florida healthcare practice dedicated to providing compassionate, patient-centered medical services in Primary Care, Mental Health, Addiction Medicine, Home Detox Programs, and Medical Weight Control. Located in Oakland Park, Florida, the practice focuses on accessible, confidential, and individualized care designed to improve long-term patient health and well-being. Learn more at https://peacemedicalfla.com/.

Media Contact

Gabriela Sierra, Peace Medical, 1 954-280-9977, [email protected], https://peacemedicalfla.com/

SOURCE Peace Medical