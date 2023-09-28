Peacemaker Grill Wins 2023 Western Design Conference Best of Show Award at 31st Annual Event in Jackson, Wyoming

"Our Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale artisans continue to astound with the level of quality and imagination displayed in their work," says WDC executive director Allison Merritt. Tweet this

Stella Thomas of Stillwater, Oklahoma, took the award for Best Artist – Fashion, as well as Best Collection – Fashion Show, for her dramatic wearable art, wraps and jewelry. Thomas's looks were one of 15 designers' collections from cowboy couture to contemporary chic that stomped the runway at the WDC's famed Preview Party + Fashion Show on the September 7 opening night of the 2023 event. Returning show favorite Tres Outlaws Boot Company of El Paso, Texas, and Cody, Wyoming, took Best Artist – Leather, while Chrissy Glenn Metal Sculptress of Cody won Best Artist – Jewelry, and Lakota artisan William Mendoza's Quill Bill Creations of Pine Ridge, South Dakota, was awarded Best Artist – Accents.

The biomorphically undulating curves of the stunning Allegretto Leaf Hall Table, crafted in American cherry, won art furniture maker Mark Levin of Corrales, New Mexico, the coveted Best Artist – Woodworking honor this year. Meanwhile, new-to-the-WDC exhibitor and outdoorswoman Ashley Delonas' Mountain Girl Studios of Pocatello, Idaho, received the Honorable Mention – Accents award for her lighting creations of art glass melded with naturally shed antlers that she gathers on her travels.

An intricate marquetry-work piece by master furniture maker Wayne Delyea of Granbury, Texas, won this year's Exhibitor's Choice Award, a favorite award that is voted on by the WDC's participating artisans. And returning Sedona, Arizona, Native American artist Supaya Gray Wolfe, known as Many Tears, won an Honorable Mention – Leather for her shearling chaps. A full list of the 2023 Design Excellence Awards winners can be found here: westerndesignconference.com/about-us/awards/.

"Our Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale artisans continue to astound with the level of quality and imagination displayed in their work and the enjoyment they take in discussing inspiration and handcrafting techniques with our thousands of visitors," says Merritt of this year's event. "Having already touched on creations from more than 28 states this year, we look forward to continuing to grow our community of artists inspired by the materials, themes and artisanal craft techniques of the West in 2024 and beyond." Next year's 2024 Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale has been scheduled for September 5 - 8 at the Snow King Events Center in Jackson, Wyoming.

About the Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale:

Celebrating 31 years in 2023, the annual Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale is a four-day, multimillion-dollar event that brings together craftspeople, collectors, interior designers, architects, and fashion designers with a love of the West. The Western Design Conference was founded in Cody, Wyoming, to promote contemporary artists working in historical American craft methods. The Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale moved to Jackson Hole in 2007, where Executive Director Allison Merritt continues the strong commitment to Western arts in Wyoming while expanding the reach of the show. Additional information, including schedules and tickets, is available at westerndesignconference.com and on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Amy Stark, Word PR + Marketing, 3035484611, amy@wordprmarketing.com

SOURCE Word PR + Marketing