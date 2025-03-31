Peach Tart Headlines Yogurtland's Spring Flavor Line-Up

Seasonal rollout includes Peach Tart, middle handle exclusives, playful toppings and all-new Pistachio Giant Spoon

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yogurtland, the leading self-serve frozen yogurt brand, is celebrating the arrival of Spring with a fresh lineup of irresistible flavors, toppings and festive promotions. Leading the way is limited-time Peach Tart, joined by two middle handle exclusives, Plain Peach Swirl and Chocolate Pistachio Swirl, for the ultimate springtime indulgence available at participating Yogurtland locations nationwide while supplies last.

Guests can delight in the bright and fruity Peach Tart, a delicious blend of tangy and sweet and made with real peaches, and the smooth and creamy Plain Peach Swirl, a treat created by using the middle handle to combine Peach Tart and the fan-favorite Plain Tart frozen yogurt for the ultimate balance of sweet and tart. These flavors perfectly capture the essence of spring, offering a vibrant taste of peaches in every spoonful. To enhance the experience, guests can also add playful toppings, such as Bunny Bunch Gummies and Peach Burst Gummies.

For chocolate lovers looking to create a more decadent cup, Yogurtland is introducing the viral-inspired Chocolate Pistachio Swirl. Rich and nutty, this satisfying middle handle exclusive pairs Chocolate and Pistachio frozen yogurt! Plus, guests can celebrate the popular fusion with the one-day-only launch of Yogurtland's Pistachio Giant Spoon, available on April 14. Guests who spend at least $12 in-store will receive a complimentary Pistachio Giant Spoon, available while supplies last, with a limit of four spoons per transaction (excludes catering, third-party delivery, merchandise, and online orders).

"We've heard our fans loud and clear — Peach Tart has been one of our most requested flavors, and there's been ongoing buzz for new Giant Spoon color drops," said Brittany Knollmiller, Head of Marketing at Yogurtland. "This season's launch reflects our commitment to listening, innovating, and creating meaningful experiences that our guests genuinely look forward to."

To add to the indulgent treats this season, Yogurtland fans can celebrate Earth Day with a sweet online exclusive Buy One Dirt Cup, Get One Free deal. The Dirt Cup is made with a base of a Chocolate swirl topped with cookies and cream crumbles and sour gummy worms. Orders can be placed online at yogurtland.com or through the Yogurtland mobile app using the code EARTHDAY at checkout, available exclusively on April 22.

For more information or to find a location near you for takeout, delivery, or catering, please visit Yogurtland.com.

ABOUT YOGURTLAND

Yogurtland is the industry-leading frozen yogurt chain that delivers over 200 handcrafted flavors and provides fans an anytime treat for the whole family. Made with real ingredients, Yogurtland creates froyo moments with expansive menu items and offerings, at-home experiences, and innovations throughout the brand. Yogurtland creates their one-of-a-kind roster of flavors through its Flavorologists, who are experts in flavor and masters of their craft. With scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe, fans can experience a truly customized frozen dessert. Yogurtland's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are available through delivery, pickup, or catering, making it fun and easy to enjoy dessert anytime and anywhere. Presently, Yogurtland has more than 220 locations across the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit www.Yogurtland.com.

