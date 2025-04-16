Peachtree City Franchisee Wins Franchisee of the Year Award at 2025 Footprints Floors Convention

Matt Therriault, owner of Footprints Floors of Peachtree City, was recognized at the brand's 2025 annual convention in Orlando for business success and dedication to customer service and the local community.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Footprints Floors, the leading flooring franchise with over 150 active territories, recently hosted its 2025 national convention in Orlando, Florida. The annual gathering brought together more than 85 franchise owners, industry professionals, product representatives, and corporate partners for a weekend of education, collaboration, and celebration. Among the highlights of the event was the award ceremony, where Matt Therriault, owner of Footprints Floors of Peachtree City, was honored with the Franchisee of the Year Award.

"I'm truly honored to receive this recognition," said Therriault. "Owning a Footprints Floors franchise has been an incredibly fulfilling journey, and I take great pride in the service my team provides to our community. Having our hard work acknowledged by the leadership team and my peers makes this even more special."

The Franchisee of the Year Award celebrates franchisees who have demonstrated exceptional business growth, leadership, and commitment to excellence, achieving outstanding financial success while upholding the brand's values and contributing to their local communities.

"We are honored to recognize Matt for his outstanding contributions to the Footprints Floors family," said Bryan Park, founder and CEO of Footprints Floors. "He embodies the dedication, professionalism, and entrepreneurial spirit that drive success within our system. We look forward to seeing what he accomplishes in 2025."

The award ceremony was part of a larger event designed to set the stage for another year of growth and innovation. Franchisees participated in targeted learning tracks, discussion panels, and hands-on product demonstrations. The expo allowed owners to engage directly with top industry experts in flooring, marketing, financing, and other critical business services.

This year's convention also marked the first since the launch of Footprints Bath and Tile, the brand's expansion into bath and tile installation. Attendees had the opportunity to explore this new division through informational sessions, product showcases, and discussions on how it complements the established Footprints Floors model.

Footprints Floors continues to see strong growth, with the system expanding into new territories and franchisees experiencing increased demand for high-quality flooring solutions. This year, the brand is focused on expansion in key markets such as Illinois, Virginia, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, and Delaware.

"Attending the Footprints Floors convention and celebrating the achievements of my fellow owners has been an inspiring experience," said Therriault. "I'm excited to take what I've learned here and apply it to my business as we continue delivering top-tier service to our customers."

ABOUT FOOTPRINTS FLOORS:

Upon his return to Littleton, Colorado, after serving in the U.S. Air Force, Bryan Park noticed that Denver's flooring industry lacked a higher level of customer service and sophistication. So, in 2008, he founded Footprints Floors, which today specializes in installing hardwood floors, tile floors, backsplashes and laminates. With more than 150 territories, Footprints Floors offers franchisees a robust support system, including a call center, flexible hours for work-life balance and a low cost of entry with outstanding economics. For more information about the Franchise Times Top 500 brand, visit https://footprintsfranchise.com/.

Media Contact

Jessica Tcholkov, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Footprints Floors