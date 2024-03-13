Peak Trading Corporation Selects StrikeTru to Redefine their Digital Landscape

Making the switch to TruPIM & StrikeTru's expertise has truly smoothened our ops. With no headaches from server mgmt and outdated systems, now we are in a new phase of efficiency & growth. Excited about the hassle-free operations with TruPIM! - said Jeff Scheirer, Head of IT, Peak Trading Post this

In a bid to overcome these challenges and usher in a new era of efficiency, they sought the expertise of StrikeTru. Recognizing the need for a robust solution, StrikeTru proposed migrating Peak Trading to TruPIM, a cutting-edge SaaS PIM tool with a clear objective of moving them away from server management headaches and broken connectivity to their ecosystem.

StrikeTru efficiently coordinated a solution, enabling the seamless transfer of product data structures, products, digital assets, product relationships, and other catalog elements to TruPIM. Additionally, StrikeTru upgraded the ECC connector to its most recent version, meticulously configuring and conducting smoke tests to guarantee smooth integration between TruPIM and ECC, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity.

Peak Trading launched this new & simplified infrastructure in less than 12 weeks, StrikeTru's ability to make this switch quickly and choosing a SaaS PIM with exceptional platform support proved to be a game changer!

No Maintenance Overhead: Eliminating the need for server management or software maintenance tasks allows focus on core business activities and innovation.

Up-to-Date Software: Leveraging the latest versions of TruPIM and the ECC connector provides access to advanced features, enhanced security, and ongoing support.

Improved Connectivity: Seamless integration between TruPIM and the ECC connector enables uninterrupted data flow, enhancing operational efficiency.

Accelerated Platform Support: Rapid and efficient platform support to ensure timely assistance and minimizing operational disruptions.

Adaptability and Growth Potential: TruPIM offers inherent scalability, enabling seamless expansion and adaptation to evolving business needs.

"Guiding Peak Trading through this project reflects our commitment at StrikeTru to delivering affordable PIM solutions and services for ECC customers. With seamless SaaS PIM with unlimited training and support in place, combined with a robust data sync connector to ECC's Magento eCommerce platform, Peak Trading can say goodbye to software maintenance headaches. We're thrilled to be part of their journey toward greater efficiency and growth, and we're here to support them every step of the way." said Vik Gundoju, Founder, StrikeTru

StrikeTru is a digital services firm helping small and mid-sized companies grow eCommerce sales. From PIM/MDM/DAM/eCommerce consulting and implementations to product data acquisition and syndication services, to cloud PIM and DAM solutions - StrikeTru is a one-stop-shop for powerful and affordable solutions for a range of industries. For more information, visit http://www.striketru.com and follow us @StrikeTru on Twitter & LinkedIn.

