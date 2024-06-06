PeakSpan Capital and Ibbaka Collaborate to Enhance Growth-Stage Software Companies Improve Net Revenue Retention

PeakSpan Capital, a US-based investment firm with $1.5B+ in assets under management focused exclusively on growth-stage business-to-business ("B2B") software companies, and Ibbaka, a provider of pricing optimization and value management software and consulting, are partnering to help growth-stage SaaS companies optimize their net revenue retention.
SAN MATEO, Calif., NEW YORK and VANCOUVER, BC, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PeakSpan Capital ("PeakSpan" or the "Firm"), a US-based investment firm with $1.5B+ in assets under management ("AUM") focused exclusively on growth-stage business-to-business ("B2B") software companies and Ibbaka Performance Inc. ("Ibbaka"), a provider of pricing optimization and value management software and consulting, are partnering to help growth stage SaaS companies to help optimize their net revenue retention.
As part of this work, they are collaborating on a survey, "Net Revenue Retention 2024," to help companies benchmark their NRR performance and compare NRR relative to growth model, package architecture, scale, and industry vertical. This is the second year for this survey which drew more than 300 responses in 2023. You can access the 2023 survey report here.
"Strong retention performance is paramount to any successful B2B software scale-up. We're privileged to continue our collaboration with the Ibbaka team on this survey to help software or SaaS businesses benchmark their performance against their peer set and identify best practices to maximize performance, given the criticality of retention as a measure of overall health, capital-efficient growth, and valuations. We're excited to build on the success of our inaugural survey from last year (2023) to amplify the quality (and depth) of insights and reach across the B2B SaaS scale-up community," says PeakSpan Capital Partner, Sanket Merchant.
Taking this survey will help B2B operators
- Think through your own performance on NRR
- Identify the strategy and tactics being used to improve NRR performance
The results of the survey will inform
- NRR benchmarking by SaaS vertical and growth model
- Best practices for NRR management
The survey is referenced by investors and analysts who need to understand trends in NRR performance and by SaaS operators who want to compare themselves with their peers and identify best practices.
Companies can take this five-minute survey using this link. People responding to the survey will receive a summary of the results that they can use to benchmark their own performance and get ideas on where to improve.
About PeakSpan Capital
PeakSpan Capital is a growth equity firm based in New York City and San Mateo. Having partnered with over 40 high-growth software businesses and with $1.5B+ in AUM, PeakSpan's mission is to be the partner of choice for growth-stage entrepreneurial teams who are building amazing software targeted at business buyers of all sizes. PeakSpan combines deep domain expertise within a select number of themes with a proprietary technology platform providing visibility into company and market performance to help disruptive entrepreneurs drive resilient, risk-adjusted value creation.
To learn more about PeakSpan Capital and its portfolio, please visit www.peakspancapital.com.
About Ibbaka
Ibbaka helps SaaS businesses optimize their packaging and pricing so that they can meet or exceed their key SaaS metrics. Ibbaka delivers through its pricing optimization and value management platform Valio and supporting data and services. AI is used to develop value models and derive pricing models based on the value a company delivers to its customers. Ibbaka delivers pricing strategies that are sustainable and adaptive, helping to shape markets and create categories.
To learn more about Ibbaka and Valio visit www.ibbaka.com
Media Contacts
For PeakSpan Capital
Sanket Merchant, Partner
+1 650 337 6003
For Ibbaka
Liam Hannaford
+1 778 898 1483
Media Contact
Liam Hannaford, Ibbaka, 1 778 898 1483, [email protected], www.ibbaka.com
Sanket Merchant, PeakSpan Capital, 1 650 337 6003, [email protected], www.peakspancapital.com
SOURCE Ibbaka
Share this article