PeakSpan Capital and Ibbaka Collaborate to Enhance Growth-Stage Software Companies Improve Net Revenue Retention

"Strong retention performance is paramount to any successful B2B software scale-up. We're privileged to continue our collaboration with the Ibbaka team on this survey to help software or SaaS businesses benchmark their performance against their peer set and identify best practices to maximize performance, given the criticality of retention as a measure of overall health, capital-efficient growth, and valuations. We're excited to build on the success of our inaugural survey from last year (2023) to amplify the quality (and depth) of insights and reach across the B2B SaaS scale-up community," says PeakSpan Capital Partner, Sanket Merchant.

Taking this survey will help B2B operators

Think through your own performance on NRR

Identify the strategy and tactics being used to improve NRR performance

The results of the survey will inform

NRR benchmarking by SaaS vertical and growth model

Best practices for NRR management

The survey is referenced by investors and analysts who need to understand trends in NRR performance and by SaaS operators who want to compare themselves with their peers and identify best practices.

Companies can take this five-minute survey using this link. People responding to the survey will receive a summary of the results that they can use to benchmark their own performance and get ideas on where to improve.

About PeakSpan Capital

PeakSpan Capital is a growth equity firm based in New York City and San Mateo. Having partnered with over 40 high-growth software businesses and with $1.5B+ in AUM, PeakSpan's mission is to be the partner of choice for growth-stage entrepreneurial teams who are building amazing software targeted at business buyers of all sizes. PeakSpan combines deep domain expertise within a select number of themes with a proprietary technology platform providing visibility into company and market performance to help disruptive entrepreneurs drive resilient, risk-adjusted value creation.

To learn more about PeakSpan Capital and its portfolio, please visit www.peakspancapital.com.

About Ibbaka

Ibbaka helps SaaS businesses optimize their packaging and pricing so that they can meet or exceed their key SaaS metrics. Ibbaka delivers through its pricing optimization and value management platform Valio and supporting data and services. AI is used to develop value models and derive pricing models based on the value a company delivers to its customers. Ibbaka delivers pricing strategies that are sustainable and adaptive, helping to shape markets and create categories.

To learn more about Ibbaka and Valio visit www.ibbaka.com

Media Contacts

For PeakSpan Capital

Sanket Merchant, Partner

[email protected]

+1 650 337 6003

For Ibbaka

Liam Hannaford

[email protected]

+1 778 898 1483

