PeakSpan Capital and Ibbaka Release Net Revenue Retention Survey Results

The real insight though is the divergence in performance between and within SaaS verticals. The standout performers are Artificial Intelligence companies and Data Analytics and Data Management companies, where there are many companies with NRR of more than 130%. The laggards are in HR and EdTech, where most companies are expecting negative NRR.

There are also differences within categories. One can find some stand-out performers in HR and EdTech, and not every data analytics company expects to do well.

"We are excited to partner with the Ibbaka team and share the results of this survey with the scale-up entrepreneurial community. It should be no surprise that strong capital-efficient growth and NRR performance are highly correlated. This report surfaces incredible insights to gauge relative performance for benchmarking across a whole host of relevant dimensions and surfaces powerful insights into tangible initiatives and programs scale-ups can deploy to drive best-in-class performance. It will be an invaluable resource for our portfolio partners! " says PeakSpan Capital Partner, Sanket Merchant.

Other insights from the survey relate to organizational design and pricing metrics. The companies with dedicated teams focused on NRR performance had both the highest confidence in their NRR projections and the highest projections. The companies with the lowest projections rely on sales to drive NRR. Another interesting finding is that companies with two or more pricing metrics, that is companies executing on hybrid pricing, are outperforming those with only one pricing metric.

"Net Revenue Retention is a key consideration in designing packaging and pricing models. One needs to enable NRR growth by making it easy to grow with your current customers while minimizing churn. The insights from this survey will help companies benchmark their performance against other companies in their vertical and decide how to make improvements." adds Ibbaka CEO, Steven Forth.

The full report can be accessed on the Ibbaka website at: https://www.ibbaka.com/reports-and-playbooks/net-dollar-retention-report

