Peanuts and Dr. Motion Put a Spring in Our Steps for 2026 With a Whimsical New Collaboration

"We're thrilled to be among the latest licensing partners with the beloved Peanuts brand," said Jamie Chang, CEO of Dr. Motion. "Stepping into wellness has never felt more joyful. Together with Peanuts, we're bringing smiles and support to every step our customers take. Whether on your feet all day or simply to add a touch of joy to your outfit, these socks bring both comfort and character."

"For 75 years, Peanuts has resonated with audiences of all ages, from children to parents and grandparents, with its enduring humor, heartfelt messages, and cultural relevance," said Liz Brinkley, Vice President, Global Fashion, Home and Collaborations for Peanuts. "We are excited to partner with Dr. Motion to celebrate the timeless charm of Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the gang while bringing style and comfort to our fans with this collection."

The collection of women's everyday compression socks features various silhouettes, such as ankle, quarter, and knee-high. Designs spotlight beloved elements from the Peanuts world, including Snoopy dancing, Woodstock sporting sunglasses, Charlie Brown's iconic saying "Good Grief," and more.

As a leader in the compression and wellness sock category, Dr. Motion sold over 7 million pairs in 2024 and is available in more than 6,000 retail stores nationwide, such as Kohl's, Marshalls, and T.J. Maxx. The brand continues to set the standard for stylish and functional socks designed for everyday life, sport, and wellness.

The Dr. Motion x Peanuts Collection will be available online and in select stores beginning January 2026, marking the first of many Peanuts-inspired collaborations as Dr. Motion enters an exciting new chapter. For more information on Dr. Motion, visit drmotionsocks.com.

About Dr. Motion:

Dr. Motion is the first brand to bring stylish compression socks to the market and has continued to expand its product lines to fulfill its mission to help customers step into wellness every day, with style. Each product introduced has been thoroughly wear-tested, lab-tested, continuously tweaked, and improved until the brand is confident that every pair of socks purchased is going to be your new favorite sock.

About Peanuts:

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.

