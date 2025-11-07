Peapil Publishing Launches Peapil Health -- A Mediterranean Recipe App and Wellness Membership

Peapil Publishing, the company behind over 900,000 cookbook sales, has launched Peapil Health — a mobile app and membership program built around the Mediterranean diet. The platform combines a free cookbook, meal planning tools, and weekly wellness coaching into one powerful experience.
Peapil Publishing, the trusted name behind more than 900,000 health-focused cookbooks sold across North America, is proud to announce the official launch of Peapil Health — the company's first all-in-one mobile app and digital wellness membership. Designed to help users eat better, feel better, and build lifelong habits through the Mediterranean lifestyle, Peapil Health marks a major milestone in Peapil Publishing's evolution into digital health innovation.
With this launch, Peapil Publishing becomes more than a top-tier cookbook publisher — it becomes a wellness platform, combining trusted recipes, science-backed plans, and mobile technology into one powerful ecosystem.
"This is a defining moment for Peapil Publishing," said Veronica, Head Author. "We've helped hundreds of thousands of people improve their health through great food. Now with Peapil Health, we're bringing that experience to mobile — making it easier, more accessible, and more impactful than ever before."
What is Peapil Health?
Peapil Health is a hybrid program that begins with a physical gift — a complimentary hardcover copy of The Mediterranean Refresh – Under 30 Minutes — and extends into a powerful mobile app and weekly support system. Available on both iOS and Android, the Peapil Health app gives users access to:
- Hundreds of Ad-Free Mediterranean Recipes
- Meal Planning Tools and In-App Tracking
- Weekly Health & Wellness Guides
- New Digital Cookbooks and Healthy Living Resources
- 15% Lifetime Discount at PeapilPublishing.com
- $20 Monthly Member Gift Cards + Bonuses
This first official digital product release from Peapil Publishing is the foundation of a growing wellness ecosystem, with new features launching in 2026 and beyond.
Built by Peapil Publishing for Real-Life Results
With the rise of weight-loss medications like GLP-1's and the growing demand for anti-inflammatory diets, consumers are turning to trusted brands to help them build sustainable, long-term routines.
Peapil Health is purpose-built to support this demand — offering structure, motivation, and simplicity through every stage of the wellness journey. Whether users are trying to lose weight, manage diabetes, reduce inflammation, or simply eat better, Peapil Health meets them where they are.
"We're not just launching an app — we're launching a movement, Peapil Publishing has always focused on real food, real results, and real people. This platform is our promise to keep evolving with our audience and helping them succeed."
What's Next for Peapil Publishing?
The launch of Peapil Health marks a bold step in Peapil Publishing's technology roadmap. Future updates to the app will include:
- Smart Meal Suggestions by Ingredients
- Mindset + Stress Support Modules
- Custom Meal Plans (Keto, Diabetic-Friendly, Plant-Based)
- Family Meal Plans + Shared Shopping Lists
- Long-Term Progress Tracking Tools
This continued development ensures that Peapil Publishing remains at the forefront of digital wellness — delivering not only best-selling cookbooks, but also best-in-class software experiences.
How to Join Peapil Health
Enrollment is now open. New members can claim their free cookbook and activate their 30-day trial for only $9.95 at:
https://peapilpublishing.com/pages/peapil-health
About Peapil Publishing
Peapil Publishing is a wellness-driven cookbook publisher and content company based in Utah. Known for the best-selling Mediterranean Refresh series and its signature under-30-minute healthy recipes, Peapil has helped more than 900,000 customers improve their health through food.
The launch of Peapil Health reflects Peapil Publishing's commitment to expanding beyond print and creating a robust digital platform for holistic wellness. The company's mission is simple: Make healthy living easier, more affordable, and more sustainable for everyone.
Learn more: https://peapilpublishing.com
