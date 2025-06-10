Pearl Media is Launching the First Private Eye-Level Out-of-Home Digital Advertising Network: The Midtown Digital Network is Coming to the Streets of Manhattan

A new eye-level digital out-of-home (DOOH) network is coming to midtown Manhattan. With a reach of 422 million impressions in 4 weeks, it's full motion 24/7, 365 days a year. Pearl Media has spent two years building out the private network where brands can reach all New Yorkers in Midtown, NYC, with one single buy.
MONTCLAIR, N.J., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Something big is coming to the streets of Manhattan: the first privately developed full-motion eye-level digital advertising network. Pearl Media, an out-of-home media company specializing in curated premium assets, is launching The Midtown Digital Network in NYC with 40 large-format digital LED's placed in 20 locations throughout Midtown Manhattan. Each location features an 8'x10' double-sided LED that sits approximately 10 feet off the ground. All screens will be on 24/7, 365 days/year, 100% full motion, and are expected to reach 422 million+ impressions every four weeks.
With a history of building transformative media networks in underutilized, high-traffic places, Pearl identified Midtown Manhattan from 41st to 56th Streets, between 6th and 8th Avenues, as prime spaces for advertisers to attract the attention of sought-after New York customers. Unlike anything that has been achieved before, Pearl has spent the last two years building out the private network where brands can reach all New Yorkers in Midtown, NYC, with one single buy.
Pearl is changing the way OOH advertisers buy and see Midtown NYC as one of the most sought-after media opportunities in the world. "The idea is not to compete with the massive screens in Times Square, but to complement them and allow brands to reinforce their messages throughout Midtown, reaching native New Yorkers and visitors alike," says Josh Cohen, CEO, Pearl Media. "The Midtown Digital Network locations are at the intersection of where New Yorkers work, dine, shop, and seek entertainment."
Key benefits include:
- The can't-be-missed screens are 96 Sq. Ft.,12' tall x 8' wide, in full view of people walking and vehicular traffic
- The entire 40-screen network can be bought directly or programmatically with a click of a button
- They are designed to drive foot traffic, boost website visits, and forge unforgettable connections
- They provide property owners with a new additional revenue stream
- They translate content from other media easily, whether creating something for online, TV, or social media
The Midtown Digital Network will launch with advertisers that include streaming services, technology companies, CPG brands, entertainment, fashion, and more.
For advertising opportunities, contact Anthony Petrillo, CRO: [email protected]
About Pearl Media
Pearl Media, a curated Out-of-Home media company, develops, manages, and sells unique marketing, digital, and static media opportunities throughout the country. Working with best-in-class real estate assets, Pearl develops urban core, mixed-use commercial space, transit centers, and transit-adjacent properties in top markets with premium place-based static and digital signage. The leader in Street Level Billboards, we target and transform premium large format static properties and vacant storefronts into best-in-market out-of-home advertising opportunities. For more information, please visit https://www.pearlmedia.com.
Media Contact
Judy Kalvin, Pearl Media, 1 6468723719, [email protected], www.pearlmedia.com
SOURCE Pearl Media
Share this article