Pearl Media is Launching the First Private Eye-Level Out-of-Home Digital Advertising Network: The Midtown Digital Network is Coming to the Streets of Manhattan

Pearl is changing the way OOH advertisers buy and see Midtown NYC as one of the most sought-after media opportunities in the world. "The idea is not to compete with the massive screens in Times Square, but to complement them and allow brands to reinforce their messages throughout Midtown, reaching native New Yorkers and visitors alike," says Josh Cohen, CEO, Pearl Media. "The Midtown Digital Network locations are at the intersection of where New Yorkers work, dine, shop, and seek entertainment."

Key benefits include:

The can't-be-missed screens are 96 Sq. Ft.,12' tall x 8' wide, in full view of people walking and vehicular traffic

The entire 40-screen network can be bought directly or programmatically with a click of a button

They are designed to drive foot traffic, boost website visits, and forge unforgettable connections

They provide property owners with a new additional revenue stream

They translate content from other media easily, whether creating something for online, TV, or social media

The Midtown Digital Network will launch with advertisers that include streaming services, technology companies, CPG brands, entertainment, fashion, and more.

About Pearl Media

Pearl Media, a curated Out-of-Home media company, develops, manages, and sells unique marketing, digital, and static media opportunities throughout the country. Working with best-in-class real estate assets, Pearl develops urban core, mixed-use commercial space, transit centers, and transit-adjacent properties in top markets with premium place-based static and digital signage. The leader in Street Level Billboards, we target and transform premium large format static properties and vacant storefronts into best-in-market out-of-home advertising opportunities. For more information, please visit https://www.pearlmedia.com.

